The RM of Edenwold has opted out of the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure Spring Road Bans program.

The RM applied and was issued an order in late February/early March, but after the RM’s council discussed it again at their Mar. 28 council meeting, they decided to opt out of the program. The road restrictions could have been in place for up to six weeks, according to the Ministry of Highway’s website.

Kim McIvor, the RM administrator, said the roads have dried up nicely and that was why they decided to opt out.

“This means that everyone can now haul secondary weights. Even the people that have their overweight primary stickers can’t haul during road ban season. You can only haul secondary weights,” he said.

“Council also made the decision that if the weather holds – and it is – that they will allow the primary weight stickers to start hauling primary on April 10,” McIvor said.

Council is aware of the industrial area they serve and the work being done with the bypass and are confident the roads are dry enough.

Important upcoming public hearing

There is a public hearing at the April 25 council meeting at 1:30 p.m. that RM Planners Paige Phillips and Jana Jedlic said is important for residents to share their opinion.

“It’s a rezoning request for a commercial property north of Highway 1,” Jedlic said. “The property has already been zoned to a commercial district in a contract zone, but we’re reopening the contract zone to better define the specific uses that will be allowed in the area – which would be permitted, which would be discretionary.”

There is a list of general uses for a commercial district in a contract zone, but the new list will go into more detail.

“We’ve opened it up to look again into our outdoor storage and landscaping requirements,” Jedlic said. “This is a property that is in close proximity to another high-profile commercial area. It looks onto the highway and to the north there are residential areas. Compatibility with residential areas is being examined as well … There’s undeveloped land on one side as well.”

Jedlic said this rezoning is something many residents in the central area of the municipality are interested in. She encouraged people to either attend the public hearing or send a letter before April 25.