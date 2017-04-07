April is Autism Awareness Month and Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) continues to lend its support to those with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

ASD is the name for a group of developmental disorders. ASD includes a wide range of symptoms, skills and levels of disability. Some people with ASD experience:

Ongoing social problems that include difficulty communicating and interacting with others

Repetitive behaviours as well as limited interests or activities

Symptoms that typically are recognized in the first two years of life

Symptoms that hurt the individual’s ability to function socially, at school or work, or other areas of life

Lorrie Anne Harkness, the superintendent of learning supports for PVSD, said there are no special policies or programs for ASD students, because each student in PVSD has their learning tailored for them.

“With any other child, including those students with ASD, they’re unique in their strengths and challenges, so we provide programming and accommodations to meet their needs,” she said. “Some children will require significant support with communication, academics, personal care or social skills and then we have students who are on the spectrum and they don’t need very much support at all. It’s quite a range when we’re talking about students with ASD.”

“Many of our students do have Inclusion and Intervention Plans (IIP),” Harkness said. “It’s for students that require something specific in their academic programming or their social programming … It has specific goals and outcomes to meet their needs.”

“Supports for children with ASD are provided because we’re a school division that values inclusion and believes in accommodations for students’ needs to provide a quality educational experience,” she said. “We will meet the needs, regardless of the disability, because we see them as a child first.”

Eight per cent (70 students) of PVSD students have been officially diagnosed with ASD. She said the number is larger than what she gave because some have not been officially diagnosed.

“Challenges that a person with ASD often faces are within the realm of either social interaction or communication,” Harkness said. “Misunderstanding and misinterpretation of language and social cues can often be the basis for difficulties that people with ASD face and that might be where some families or communities may have interaction with students with ASD. It’s important to understand their communication is different and social cues may look different, but you should celebrate the person they are.”

Harkness said it’s important to remember that ASD is a spectrum. Each child is an individual with individual strengths, needs and challenges.

“It’s often said if you meet one person with autism, you’ve met one person with autism. The next person you meet with an ASD diagnosis will likely be very different with his or her own strengths, needs and challenges. We don’t have policies, but we do provide supports for students with various needs,” she said. “Everyone is extremely unique. It’s very hard to categorize a student with ASD. It’s like saying, ‘I know a student with brown hair.’ They’re all different.”

PVSD is not doing anything divisionally to celebrate Autism Awareness Month, but individual schools can choose to hold an event.

“We hope to celebrate our children who have ASD every month of the year,” she said.