Shop Moms holds first tradeshow in Emerald Park

Local entrepreneurs and home businesses participated in the first Shop Moms Spring Tradeshow in Emerald Park on April 1.

Kirsten Regal, founder of Mint & Lux Boutique and of Shop Moms, said she wanted to start a tradeshow in the area for “Mom-preneurs” who wanted to participate in tradeshows but found the cost for booths/tables too much.

“I was trying to go to other tradeshows but that barrier of the cost was hard,” she said.

Some tradeshows can cost $200 for a booth, which makes it difficult to make a profit. Shop Moms kept their price to $30, but may increase it to $40 for their next show.

“There are so many other women and small businesses and kid businesses that were in the same boat. They couldn’t pay $200 for a table and walk away with nothing,” she said. “I want to help people out and do something different.”

The tradeshow ran at the Sleep Inn in Emerald Park. About 300 people attended the show and there were many different businesses that came out for the first of many Shop Moms tradeshows.

“I tried to do a mixture,” Regal said. “A lot of them were contacts from the local area. Some of them were businesses they started on their own, but then there was a mix of the direct sale ones like Thirty-one Gifts and tupperware.”

The special booth was Hillberg & Berk. Regal said they were the show’s special guests and were quite the attraction.

“I was excited to get them,” she said.

Regal also had Batman, Wonder Woman and Snow White at the show to greet the children who attended.

Overall, the tradeshow was a success.

“It exceeded my expectations,” Regal said. “All the vendors I talked to were blown away and the hotel was blown away … Everyone seemed to sell lots and make good contacts.”

Regal did have some challenges organizing the tradeshow, but that’s natural for the first year.

“I didn’t understand some of the rules that normally happen with tradeshows,” she said. “I just want to get rid of the rules and just do it different and have local people first. If you’re local, that raises your chances of getting in.”

The next Shop Moms tradeshow will run May 27, but will centre on fathers and products related to men. This is because the show is running close to Father’s Day.

“We’re looking for Dad businesses, like wood working,” she said.

“I’ve learned so much with this one. With the hotel’s help we’re doing another one,” she said. Regal said she would stick with the Sleep Inn to host the event. She said it worked well by having Boston Pizza, Western Pizza and IGA so close.

“It was cool to be connected to so many businesses right there,” she said.

It was beneficial to have the Shop Moms Tradeshow, not only because it helped get her business’ name out in the community, but it helped other businesses as well.

“It’s so hard just starting off,” she said. “I wanted to help them launch their dreams, too. I wanted to help promote what was in White City because there are so many creative, talented people in this area.”