White Butte recreation activities for 2017

With warmer weather on the horizon, recreation activities are starting up in the White Butte area. The Towns of Balgonie, Pilot Butte and White City have many events and sports teams starting up this season.

Balgonie’s Superintendent, Shaun McBain, provided a list of what residents in and near Balgonie can expect to see for recreation.

White Butte Minor Ball – April to mid-July

Ball hockey – mid-April to mid-July

Soccer – May to June

Balgonie Elks July 1 celebrations

Swimming lessons – July and August

Aquasize – one night a week in July and August

Football – August to September

No new programs have been added this year. Most of these activities are for youth ages four the 17. To participate in any of the above activities, contact the town office.

“We want to keep the kids out of the house and off the video games, to keep them occupied,” he said. “The more we can keep the kids active, the less chance they’ll be causing mischief around town.”

The Town of Pilot Butte has recreation activities starting up this spring and summer as well.

Pilot Butte-ful Art Exhibition – May 13 and 14

Garage Sale – June 2 and 3

Pilot Butte Rodeo – Father’s Day weekend – June 17 and 18

Parade – June 17, 10:30 a.m.

Canada Day – July 1 – old time Family Day with sack races, tug of war, outdoor bread-baking, hay rides, scavenger hunt, outdoor activities yet to be finalized. Looking for volunteers to help with events.

Library Science Day – date to be announced

Summer Fun Program – dates to be announced

White City’s Recreation Director Carla Ferstl provided a list of upcoming recreation activities happening in the town.

“Flag football (teams) practice out here, but they play in the Regina Youth Flag Football League,” she said. “At the end of this month they will start to practice.”

White Butte Minor Ball will use White City’s ball diamonds as well. White City Futbol (soccer) will run from May to June. Teams playing in the Prairie Minor Football League will also have use of White City’s fields in August.

Pickle Ball will start up in White City, as well as Sport Ball in the White City Community Centre. Taekwondo had already started and will continue in the centre.

The Summer Play Program will run from July 3 to July 27. Each week has a different theme. Week 1 (July 3-6) is superheroes, week 2 (July 10-13) is sports, week 3 (July 17-20) is under the sea and week 4 (July 24-27) is Amazing Race. On Friday mornings during those weeks, the Summer Reading Program will run. Children ages five to 12 can sign up.

White City’s Garage Sale Weekend is May 5 to 7 with the pancake breakfast on May 6 at the community centre.

June 10 is the big celebration for Canada’s 150th birthday. The day starts with the Warm-Up Run at the Community Centre at 9 a.m.; a Farmer’s Market will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Town Office parking lot and green space. Family Fun Day will run at the Splash Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The White City Garden Club plans to plant a commemorative tree on June 10 as well.

At Serbu Park Minor Ball Day will occur all day and at 10:30 p.m. fireworks will be set off there as well. Ruggieri Fireworks and Special Effects will set off the “pyro-musical.”

Minor Ball Day will also run, but details are still being finalized. Plainsview Credit Union’s Car Show and Shine will also run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in their parking lot.

A street dance at the White City Community Centre parking lot begins at 7:30 p.m. and could run until 1:30 a.m.

“Brad Johner and the Johner Boys will be playing,” she said.

For more information about any of these activities in White City, contact Ferstl.