White City lends support to library

Councillor Rebecca Otitoju, the White City council’s representative on the White City Library’s board, shared correspondence from the board to council at the Town’s April 3 meeting.

The letter listed items that could be cut if the 58 per cent budget cut goes through. As of April 4, it has been confirmed books will no longer be shared from branch to branch. That means if a branch doesn’t have a book, they can no longer order it from another branch in the province. This will cut down on material shared between libraries.

Coun. Otitoju said White City’s library was in danger of losing certain services and programs.

“Being that the town just spent a lot of time and money to rejuvenate the library, we wouldn’t want that to happen with all the work that was put in to bring it up to date,” she said.

Coun. Otitoju said the board is discussing what can be done going forward. Councillor Cecil Snyder asked if the board knew exactly what services would be cut. Coun. Otitoju said libraries could merge or staff hours could be cut.

“Right now, we don’t know exactly what would happen, but we want to make sure we have a library in town,” she said.

Someone from the board will come to a council meeting in White City and the RM of Edenwold to let both know what will happen to White City’s library.

Mayor Bruce Evans said after consulting the Town’s financial officer, the Town has money to contribute towards the library to make sure it stays open. This was discovered through the officer’s financial analysis of the Town’s financial situation with the provincial budget changes accounted for.

“After calculating for PST changes and reductions in revenue sharing in the pool, we’re about $90,000 ahead because of the growth we have experienced with the increase in population,” Mayor Evans said. “It is within our ability to provide the funding directly to the library that has been withdrawn by the province by virtue of the fact that we have grown as much as we’ve grown.”

New Massey Tractor for Town

Public Works Manager Gary Schmidt announced at the Town’s council meeting the new Model 1758 Massey Tractor for Nick’s Service had arrived.

Strategic plan progressing

White City’s strategic plan is moving into the final phase of preparation. Stantec Consulting is compiling the results of the community surveys. A background document will be prepared for the final phase of the strategic plan.

“The next phase will be drafts of the strategic plan sent to council. Hopefully, that will be within the next couple of weeks,” said Town Manager Ken Kolb.

Trans Canada Trail pedestrian crosswalk progresses

Town Planner Luke Grazier informed council the Regina Bypass Design Builders (RBDB) have put the pedestrian crosswalk that goes over Highway 1 in at the Highway 48 overpass.

“They built in an extra deck in there that would be suitable for pedestrians,” said Grazier. “It’s essentially a donation. No extra money is coming from any of the municipalities or the White Butte Administration Committee.”

The pedestrian walkway still needs to meet the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure safety standards and engineering standards.

“We need to implement a pedestrian safety cage overtop,” he said. “We need a pedestrian safety plan to show how pedestrians are going to cross from both sides of the overpass onto the pedestrian walkway.”

The Town of White City and RM of Edenwold are working with Stantec Consulting to come up with the safety plan.

“They have agreed to offer us several different options for this. With safety standards, there is a minimum,” said Grazier. “In this plan, they are going to offer us several different options with varying degrees of safety and the costs associated with that.”

This work will cost just under $20,000. The RM and Town will each contribute 50 per cent.

After requesting quotes from six businesses, the Town received one quote back for installing the safety cage at just under $55,000. Strictly Fencing out of Moose Jaw said they could complete the task in the allotted timeframe. Work on the overpass needs to be completed by October 2017.

White City looking at tenders for wastewater plant

White City’s upcoming wastewater treatment facility received 14 tenders back and the White City RM 158 (WCRM158) Wastewater Management Authority Inc. has narrowed it down to three bids. The lowest bids came back at $7 million, $12 million and $13 million.

Counc. Snyder, who is also the chair of the wastewater management authority, said there were concerns about the lowest bid.

“The engineers are going to do some more detailed review of the three low bids and will get back to the board before the end of the month,” he said. “All three of them will work with the budget we have. We have $20 million to spend; we need $3 million for pipelines and other things besides the plant and then we need money for additional lift stations. We’re comfortable with the numbers that came in.”

Coun. Snyder said the authority is looking to hire a project manager to oversee this project.

“It’s the kind of project that should have some professional oversight,” he said.