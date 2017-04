The White Butte detachment of the RCMP responded to a call at 12:30 where a single motor vehicle had a collision. The collision took place on the north Service Road east of the new Highway 48 overpass.

“An older model Jeep Liberty lost control,” explained Sgt. Gavin Nash. “The lone occupant was a female driver who was transported to hospital by EMS with minor injuries.”

There are no charges pending under the Traffic Services Act.