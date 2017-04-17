Greenall High School students hosted and participated in the Saskatchewan Drama Association’s Region #5 Drama Festival and came away with a plethora of awards.

Two one-act plays, Shuddersome: Tales of Poe and Selfie, were entered and performed April 7 and 8. The plays were performed before adjudicators. Shuddersome received 10 awards and Selfie received three. Every year, Greenall puts on a one-act play and a musical.

Shuddersome shared the famous works of Edgar Allen Poe condensed into a one-act play. Grade 12 student Sydney Sulymka was one of six Shudders who performed throughout the play. She has been involved with Greenall’s drama program since grade 10.

Devan Litz played the painter in “The Oval Portrait” and the Spectre in “The Masque of Red Death.” This was his first year performing and he is in grade 12.

“I couldn’t do it before because of family difficulties, but I’m glad I got to do it for my last year,” he said.

Grade 10 student Mikayla Dovell played the young woman in “The Tell-Tale Heart.” She was also in “The Raven” and “The Masque.” Dovell performed in the musical in grade 9, but this is her first year doing the one-acts.

Grade 12 student Quinne Craigie was the student director, choreographer and the raven in “The Raven” and “The Masque.” Craigie has been involved since grade 9 in an acting and director capacity.

The students enjoyed being in the one-act for a variety of reasons.

“I loved that it was completely different content than anything I’ve ever done before,” said Sulymka. “It’s a lot creepier; it’s a lot more artsy and it’s super creative.”

“It’s different than the musical,” said Litz. “It’s a lot less talking but a lot more movement and a focus on other things.”

“As much as I love comedy and everything else, this year was really unique,” Dovell said.

“Since I’m student director and choreographer, I really liked having a big say in all the creative processes,” said Craigie. “It’s just something I really enjoy in plays and musicals, so that was fun to do. I just enjoy doing it with all the people I’ve gotten to know over the past four years.”

Putting together Shuddersome came with its own set of challenges.

“For the Shudders, which is an ensemble part, our biggest challenge as a collective was learning to move as a group,” Sulymka said. “We’re never individual. We’re always together and we’re always doing something in sync. Our lines in this one were very difficult just because they’re very sporadic and all over the place. We ran an extra rehearsal or two ourselves just to get things down, and I think it’s paid off.”

Litz’s hurdle was getting the emotion right.

“I didn’t express my emotion in words this time, it was a lot more of my facial expressions,” he said.

“Trying to differentiate between two different people and expressing those things in different ways was really difficult,” said Dovell. “It was definitely the hardest part but one of the best.”

“Trying to balance being a director and having my own lines to learn,” Craigie said.

She stepped up when Jill Wiens, the artistic director at a teacher at Greenall, wasn’t able to attend a few practices.

“I had to lead rehearsals myself with a group of 20 people was difficult, but I was up to the challenge,” she said.

The students felt prepared for their performance April 8 and did well.

Selfie performed April 7 and grade 12 students Chelsea Laing (stage manager), Tianna Chorney (student director and “Laura”) and Bennett Schulz (“Tyler”) felt it went well.

“There were some technical difficulties, but that’s something we can’t really control,” said Laing. “The actors did an amazing job.”

“I think everyone pulled through and the acting was the best it’s been all year,” said Chorney.

Laing said it was difficult to pick one particular thing she enjoyed about being part of the one-acts this year. Chorney enjoyed the community the group created.

“We’ve created such a good community of drama people,” she said. “Were like a big family and we all love being around each other. It’s just fun to be able to perform with all your friends.”

Schulz enjoyed being with the other actors and having fun. This was his first year with Greenall’s drama group.

“I’ve always wanted to be in drama, but I’m really into sports so I’ve always been busy every time it comes around,” he said. “This year, (my schedule) finally cleared up a bit, and I said, ‘Okay, I’m going to do it!’”

Some of the challenges for Selfie varied. For Laing, she hadn’t been backstage manager before this year.

“There was a lot of stress that I didn’t think would come with the part,” she said. “It hit me really hard, but there weren’t many challenges. There were some along the way but they were easy to get over.”

“This is my second show that I’ve student directed but this was the first show I felt in complete control,” Chorney said. “I did the musical but the musical is so big and there are so many different directors for different things.”

With the amount of control Chorney had, she found it challenging to be confident in her decisions but it worked out.

“The hardest part for me was my lines,” said Schulz. “Some of the lines for my guy seemed pretty awkward, so I wanted to change them around a bit, but you can’t do that because you’re marked on how accurate you are to the script.”

Chorney had another challenge: playing a character that had cancer. Chorney explained it was difficult to accurately portray that story.

“I didn’t want to play it too fake, but I didn’t want to play it too drawn back,” she said. “My uncle had leukemia and I witnessed my cousin who was in grade 12 at the time go through the emotions of potentially losing her father. I wanted to do my family and other people who have family members or know someone justice, but I didn’t want to seem overemotional. I tried to stay composed and think how my uncle handled it, which was very positive and composed.”

Students in both plays encourage Greenall students to get involved in the drama program.