One year with The Star

On April 11, it was officially one year since I began working for The Star Newspaper. It’s a big milestone for a print journalist, especially one in Saskatchewan.

This time last year, I was panicking because I hadn’t had a journalism job since November 2015 and I wondered, ‘Can I still even write?’

I still wonder that most days, but so far I’m able to remember the many grammar and spelling rules – thank goodness for spell check!

Over the past year, many things have changed in the RM of Edenwold/White Butte area. More businesses have opened and added diversity to the business sector. Residential areas are growing as well, giving the RM and all its urban municipalities another boost.

Before I began working here, I didn’t know what the RM and the other municipalities had to offer. I’ve come to love the Blue Rooster Café & Studio in Pilot Butte, browse the clothing at Bella Chic in Emerald Park and get to know the local businesses I drive by (and write about).

The schools I report on have so many interesting programs for students. The staff and school division do their best to provide as many unique extracurricular activities as possible. It’s impressive – we never had a book club at my elementary school!

Although the bypass is a contentious issue for some, the Regina Bypass Design Builders do their best to keep residents informed of their progress. The many open houses and meetings with local councils provide the necessary information to keep residents safe and informed. These meetings have also helped me navigate my way to work.

The Towns of White City, Pilot Butte and Balgonie continue to develop. White City is working on developing two new outdoor rinks; Pilot Butte and Balgonie continue to work on their water agreement partnership; Pilot Butte will soon have a new liquor store. These businesses and activities will hopefully keep residents in the area and bring new people out as well.

Like any RM or Town, there are things people like and dislike. As I stated earlier, the Regina Bypass isn’t a favourite with some people, but for others it’s a “necessary evil” as I’ve heard it called.

The RM of Edenwold wanted to get a better sense of what people liked and disliked so they held meetings with groups of individuals from the RM. This would help the RM develop its Official Community Plan (OCP). At these meetings, they gathered a great deal of information and plan to introduce certain concerns brought up at the meetings to the RM’s council in May.

With the provincial budget officially released and the cuts beginning the take place, I hope the RM and the Towns will find a way to continue growing, despite these difficult financial times. The libraries will be impacted by the 58 per cent regional funding cuts, but the Towns may be able to help finance what the province cut, if their budgets allow it.

I look forward to seeing where the RM and the entire White Butte area will be in another year. Perhaps this book lover will have a local bookstore by then?