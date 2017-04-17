Pilot Butte students participate in arts gala

Pilot Butte pre-kindergarten students had artwork displayed at the Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) Arts Gala April 11.

Darla Verity, the pre-kindergarten teacher at Pilot Butte School, had the students create two pieces of art on separate canvases. These pictures showed a sunny day and a rainy day through paint, cut out pictures, buttons and other materials. The students created them at the Blue Rooster Café & Studio on Mar. 29.

“I took pictures of the kids beforehand, photocopied them and brought them to the Blue Rooster,” she said. “This was an activity Wendy Erratt (from the Blue Rooster) and I came up with together.”

“We brainstormed ideas together. I didn’t want it to be something that you could look up in Pintrest. I wanted it to be something original,” said Verity. “Erratt is so creative and I wanted some ‘Wendy’ inspiration in here.”

The theme for this year’s gala was celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday. Verity’s class focused on weather since in Saskatchewan we are the “land of living skies.” She titled the art project “Come rain or shine, the weather is fine!”

The artwork also tied into Verity’s weather unit. Everyday the students decide if it is a lion day (cloudy/rainy/snowy) or a lamb day (sunny). The students created decorated signs they change with their parents.

“In the morning with their parents, they ask ‘Is it a lion or a lamb day?’ and they change it together, so it’s a family thing,” Verity said.

The students also created cloud art with puffy paint that made the work look like actual clouds. The students had to decide what kind of cloud they would be; some decided to be hot dogs and lambs.

“We look at the weather everyday,” she said.

Along with the artwork, the pre-kindergarten students visited the CTV News station and discussed weather with the meteorologist on April 12.

Verity has had other classes display art at the gala in previous years. The Pilot Butte School choir, which Verity leads, has sung at the gala before.

“It’s a celebration of learning,” she said. “You can go and check out art from all over the division … You can see how wonderful our students are throughout the division.”

It’s important to get children to create art at this early of an age because it fosters a love of art.

“You don’t have to be good at art, but if you love it it’s everywhere,” Verity said. “It’s in libraries, it’s in the community and it just makes the world a better place.”