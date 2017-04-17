New fashion business in White City

Kirsten Regel wanted a way to combine her artistic talents with her business knowledge. She found the perfect solution with her new fashion and accessory business, Mint & Lux.

“I started thinking about it last summer, but I didn’t officially launch anything until December 15, 2016,” she said.

“Ever since I was a young girl, I’ve loved fashion. I have hundreds of notebooks at home filled with my drawings of dresses and shoes and accessories,” she said.

Regel played hockey but her career stopped at 16 due to back surgery. In search of a new path, she earned a business degree.

“I’m glad I did that because now I understand that side of things,” Regel said.

Mint & Lux is an online store that sells ladies and babies clothing and accessories. Regel also has products for men.

“I try to get affordable clothing sets for babies, and accessories like car seat covers,” she said. “For ladies, I’m starting to get some of the my own t-shirt designs out there, but also bringing in some from other companies from across North America, Europe and Asia … I try to bring in unique stuff that you can’t find in other places.”

“My future goal is that this is going to feed into my own clothing line launching soon,” she said. Currently, Regel makes teething necklaces, bows and t-shirt designs.

“It is scary to put yourself out there, so I tried to build a business first and now I’m starting to launch my own stuff,” she said.

She has developed Lux Leggings Line and so far there are five patterns of mermaid leggings available. These leggings, along with shorts, headbands and beanies are designing, printed and sewn by hand in Canada.

“I paint and I draw. My grandmother was an artist, my mom was an artist so I’m just translating my drawings into leggings for babies,” she said.

Regel said she does her best to keep everything affordable, especially for children.

“I know what it’s like, especially when you’re buying kids clothes. They will go play outside and get holes or rip it,” she said. “I try to keep a full clothing set in the $20 to $25 price range.”

One of Regel’s biggest challenges was getting over her fear of balancing her full-time job, her home life, volunteer work and Mint & Lux.

But with challenges comes excitement. Regel started a local moms group in White City/Emerald Park called the White City Play Group. She has inspired other members of the 265-person group.

“Four different ladies have reached out to me and said, ‘We’re so inspired by what you’re doing with your business’ and it’s actually inspired them to go back and launch their own business,” she said.

The ultimate dream is to one day have a physical store in the White City/Emerald Park area. For now, Regel will continue to do tradeshows, pop-up markets and shopping parties.

“I’m starting to take my business to people, which seems to work because they get their own mirror and their own lighting and they’re comfortable in their own home,” she said.

Regel wants to give back to the community through her business and support other women and “mom-preneurs.”

“We did 10 per cent off in February to go towards the NICU in Regina,” she said. “I want to bring awareness to causes that people don’t usually talk about. With the line of t-shirts I’m going to come out with, all of the money is going to go to the Regina Early Pregnancy Unit.”