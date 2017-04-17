Emerald Park hockey player represents at tournament

Ben Solomon got involved in hockey at a young age and the Emerald Park resident’s hockey career has led him to represent his community at the National Midget AAA Tournament April 24 to 30.

“I learned how to skate and started going out to the Balgonie rinks. They always had the free skate out there, so my mom and dad took me there. I used to skate with my grandpa,” he said. “I started falling in love with the game. I thought it was a blast doing the sport I love.”

Currently, Solomon is in grade 11 at Greenall High School. He plays for the Regina Pat Canadians, but he gained his experience playing in the Prairie Storm Minor Hockey Association (PSMHA).

“Prairie Storm is a great organization. They have all the different leagues and it gives you exposure to travelling. In my bantam year, I traveled across the province for a little bit and it gave me a bit of exposure of what it’s going to be like going into my midget career and how it’s going to be travelling on the buses all the time,” Solomon said.

Playing for PSMHA prepared Solomon for higher-level hockey.

“My last year in the Bantam AA, that helped me a lot. It really opened my eyes and gave me the real experience of starting to learn the role of how to play,” Solomon said. “My Prairie Storm career gave me the ability to learn how to play a role at higher-level hockey.”

Solomon tried out for the Pat Canadians when he was 15.

“It’s a great opportunity being able to play for the Pat Canadians,” he said.

Solomon said there would be great teams at the tournament later in April.

“It’s going to be a great experience,” he said. “You can never really tell how it’s going to go, but it’s the top six teams from across Canada, so it should be a great battle. It’ll be a great experience for all of us on the team.”

His parents are excited for their son’s opportunity.

“They say it’s breathtaking,” Solomon said. “It’s a great opportunity for me to expose myself and maybe talk to some schools and give me the opportunity to play at the next level.”

Solomon would like to continue his hockey career past high school.

“My main goal is to play for the Calgary Hitmen in the western league and if not, I would really like to head out to Yorkton and try and get my opportunity there. If all goes well, maybe get a scholarship from the United States and head off to university,” he said.

It’s important to get involved with hockey because it gives children the opportunity to make new friends.

“You can do something you love with all your buddies,” Solomon said.