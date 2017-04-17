Pickle ball association considered for Emerald Park

The RM of Edenwold held their council meeting April 11 and during their councillor reports, Councillor Wayne Joyce updated members on a possible pickle ball association in Emerald Park.

“The portable nets are roughly $300 each and all we need over and above that is a box to store them in, a combination lock so people can get at them and a camera to watch over the box,” said Coun. Joyce. “It’s a very inexpensive way to get more use out of that facility.”

Emerald Park Public Works Manager Wade Hoffman suggested one of the pickle ball players take the nets home with them, like White City’s team does, so the RM doesn’t have to worry about storage.

“If I went over there and wanted to play pickle ball, if I’m part of the club I can have access to it and set it up and take it down,” said Coun. Joyce, instead of waiting for the person with the equipment to bring it and set it up.

Reeve Mitchell Huber suggested Coun. Joyce picks up an outdoors toolbox from Peavey Mart or Princess Auto to store the equipment.

Council did not make any official decisions regarding pickle ball, but Coun. Joyce said he would continue to do research on it.

RM finding clay for grid road upgrade

Councillors Dwayne Radmacher and Tim Brodt have asked residents in their areas about digging clay pits on their property for Grid Road #734. So far, it is going well.

“I’m still acquiring some land,” said Coun. Radmacher. “It’s a work-in-progress. I’m quite confident we’ll find enough ground before we go to tender (on the road).”

Reeve Huber said the RM is going to go to tender, but there would be a maximum four mile haul.

Coun. Radmacher said it would be difficult to tender the project before the ground was secured and tested for clay.

“It’s a seven mile road and we’re confident there is clay out there,” said Huber.

Once permission to go on the land is acquired, testing of the ground can begin. As soon as the tests confirm clay, the RM will go to tender.

Council voted to prepare the tender so it would be ready to go.

Western Potash approaches RM

Representatives from Western Potash approached the RM to discuss Range Road 2181. Western Potash is working on a 150,000-tonne potash plant that would use different technology to bring potash to the surface.

“Because it’s brand new technology in terms of horizontal selective mining, it has some great environmental benefits – half the water, no tailings pile above ground and it has half the capital expenditures of a traditional plant,” said Matthew Wood from Western Potash.

This pilot plant would be a test-run to see how the technology would work in Saskatchewan. If it were successful, there would be the possibility of opening a larger plant in another location.

The potash plant would be located in the RM of Lajord, but they would need to use Range Road to haul material to construct the new plant.

Western Potash is in the engineering stage of this project. They are not ready to begin construction yet. They approached the RM to get the council’s opinion on using that road. Councillors mentioned the road needed significant work to make it ready to haul on. There is also a bridge that needs repairs.

Council agreed they would keep in contact with Western Potash and assess the situation as it developed.