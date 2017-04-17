RM moves ahead with soccer centre

Progress on the Emerald Park Soccer Centre continues and the RM of Edenwold is working with Alton Tangedal Architect Ltd. to get the job done.

“The Emerald Park Soccer Centre is being built to improve our community space and to better accommodate events such as sports tournaments, days in the park, summer camps, etc,” said Paige Phillips, one of the RM’s planners. “This will allow the community to use the park to its fullest. This facility will also provide space for community groups to use for equipment storage.”

Currently, the soccer centre is at the drafting phase. The next phase will involve tendering. Phillips said the RM would move into that phase in the next few weeks.

“Once the Emerald Park Soccer Centre is constructed, we anticipate that there will be increased use of the park as it will be a complete facility for sporting and cultural events,” said Phillips. “It will also continue to be an excellent outdoor space for members of the community and a great location for un-programmed recreational activities. By enhancing the park, the municipality is providing more opportunity for residents and visitors to enjoy the great outdoors and take part in leisure and recreation.”