For 30 years, Balgonie Dance & Twirl has offered a variety of dance classes to children in the White Butte area. On April 29, the club marked this celebration with a concert highlighting their 124 students’ talents.

Kendal Oswald’s daughter has been part of the club for seven years. Oswald has been a member of the Balgonie Dance & Twirl board for five years alongside Nicole Dech and Kelly Kessel.

“It’s important to be part of the community. It provides a really good opportunity for all the dancers,” said Oswald. “It’s a good representation of the community and the surrounding communities. It’s a positive, inclusive club.”

Children and youth from McLean, Balgonie, White City, Pilot Butte, Indian Head, Edenwold, Lajord and Davin are part of the club.

Although Oswald hasn’t been with the club for 30 years, she does know there have been changes since the club first began in 1987.

“Some things have stayed the same. We have baton and you don’t see a lot of the baton when we go to dance competitions, so it’s a neat, different program that we’re able to offer to the dancers,” she said. “There have been different disciplines added throughout the years, such as lyrical and musical theatre that wouldn’t have been offered at the very beginning. It’s grown by the different communities that are involved now.”

The club participated in three competitions this season: the Wolsley Invitational, Inspirations of Dance (held in Weyburn) and Indian Head Invitational. Soloists, duets, trios and the larger groups took home a number of awards this season.

“They did very well this year,” said Oswald.

Oswald said there were no major issues this dance season.

“A lot of our members are willing to help out,” she said. “The only major fundraiser we do is Mom’s Pantry and we have a lot of great families that are always willing to help out. There are three of us on the board, but lots of the members contribute in different ways, whether it’s fundraising or helping at the recital with decorations and working the door.”

The dancers are able to try out a variety of dance styles, from hip hop to jazz to lyrical to baton, because of the club’s affordability.

“We make it that way so parents are able to afford to let their children participate in more than one discipline,” Oswald said. “Fees are spread out throughout the year. We try to make it accessible and affordable for all.”

More boys are participating in dance and getting involved in more than one discipline.

“We have two teen boys that have been dancing with us for quite some time,” she said. “Our numbers with boys keep growing. The first year we saw more boys coming, we wanted it to be more inclusive. We wanted them to be comfortable to dance in any discipline, so we have boys in everything from jazz, tap, musical theatre, lyrical and hip hop. Hip hop’s the biggest one where they’re most comfortable performing in, but we do have boys in numerous disciplines.”

The success of Balgonie Dance & Twirl is credited not only to the dancers and board members but the dance instructors. The teachers include: Jalaine Thibault, Amelia Kessel, Samantha Dech, Phoenix Hodge, Ashley Bourassa, Samantha Pilchner, Kiera West, Nicole Entner-McCullough and Tiffany Favreau. The club also has dance assistants who offer additional support: Quinne Craigie, Grace Dech, Jillian Weed, Alexis Diamond, Merissa Tomaschefski, Payton Oswald and Elizabeth Kessel.

“All of our teachers are from the community. They may live in Regina now, but they all went to Greenall. We’re really proud we support our community and lots of good, local talent,” Oswald said. “A lot of our dancers are super talented and probably could go to a more competitive club but we appreciate the support and that they’re willing to dance with their friends and stay in the community.”

Registration for the 2017-18 dance season is Sep. 7 at the Balgonie Multiplex.

2017 COMPETITION RESULTS

Wolsley Invitational

FIRST PLACE: solos, duets, trios: Irelynn Thom, Kalinna Thom, Scarlett Heisler, Grace Heisler, Kayson Shiplack, Alexis Diamond, Payton Oswald, Brynn Ager, Addison Fischer

SECOND PLACE: solos duets, trios: Grace Heisler, Sarah Felskie, Ashlynn Kardash, Kelly Oancia, Rachel Felskie, Gillian Moses

THIRD PLACE: solos, duets, trios: Grace Dech, Kendall Trytten, Jillian Weed, Quinne Craigie, Reece Kirby

FOURTH PLACE: solos, duets, trios: Elizabeth Kessel, Jordyn Kramer, Hunter Reichel, Lauren Fischer, Kallie Golemba

FIFTH PLACE: solos, duets, trios: Quinne Craigie, Hutton Johnson

AWARDS: Choreography Award: Scarlett and Grace Heisler

Inspirations of Dance (Weyburn)

FIRST PLACE: solos, duets, trios: Elizabeth Kessel, Jordyn Kramer, Scarlett Heisler, Grace Heisler, Payton Oswald, Brynn Ager, Jillian Weed, Grace Dech, Quinne Craigie, Merissa Tomaschefski

SECOND PLACE: solos, duets, trios: Alexis Diamond, Grace Dech, Reece Kirby, Kallie Golemba, Janelle Kirby, Danika McIlwaine

THIRD PLACE: solos, duets, trios: Grace Heisler, Hutton Johnson, Sarah Felskie, Gillian Moses, Quinne Craigie, Kendall Trytten

FOURTH PLACE: solos, duets, trios: Irelynn Thom, Kalinna Thom, Hunter Reichel, Ashlynn Kardash, Kelly Oancia, Rachel Felskie, Addison Fischer, Lauren Fischer

FIFTH PLACE: solos, duets, trios: Kayson Shiplack

AWARDS: Most Promising Musical Theatre Group: Musical Theatre 1 (A Night to Remember); Most Promising Beginner Hip Hop Large Group: Hip Hop 1 (Get Jiggy With It); High Mark: Baton 2 (Can’t Stop the Feeling); Most Promising Hip Hop Duo/Trio: Grace and Scarlett Heisler; Most Promising Jazz Solo: Merissa Tomaschefski; Most Promising Novice Tap Solo: Payton Oswald

Indian Head Invitational

FIRST PLACE: solos, duets, trios: Grace Heisler, Scarlett Heisler, Alexis Diamond, Payton Oswald, Grace Dech, Reece Kirby, Kendall Trytten, Jillian Weed, Grace Dech, Quinne Craigie

SECOND PLACE: solos, duets, trios: Elizabeth Kessel, Jordyn Kramer, Irelynn Thom, Kalianna Thom, Sarah Felskie, Ashlynn Kardash, Kelly Oancia, Addison Fischer, Quinne Craigie, Kallie Golemba

THIRD PLACE: solos, duets, trios: Gillian Moses, Janelle Kirby, Danika McIlwaine

COMPETITOR: Irelynn Thom, Hutton Johnson, Kayson Shiplack, Hunter Reichel, Rachel Felskie, Brynn Ager, Lauren Fischer