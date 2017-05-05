Walk to School Week kicked off in the White Butte area May 1 to 5. During that time, students from the Village of Edenwold and the Towns of Pilot Butte, Balgonie and White City walked or biked to school. At École White City School, students and staff kicked off the week with an assembly.

“We know that being physically active is important in our life and in this community in particular, that is very important,” said Principal Laurie-Ann Martin at the assembly. “I’m sure that as you walk around Emerald Park and White City, you see the paths that have been created by the Town and that’s so we can get around and walk around and not rely on our vehicles.”

For Walk to School Week, buses dropped students off further away from the school so the students could walk every day.

“For the past two years, there has been a committee – the School Travel Planning Committee – and in conjunction with Saskatchewan in Motion, we have been working together with the Town and with some school representatives,” said Martin. “There are a number of people who have been working to see how we can be more active in our community.”

In addition to having students walk or bike to school, École also had a Walk and Chalk event. Every day of the school week, classrooms walked around the community and marked their path with chalk. This was to celebrate the hard work the School Travel Planning Committee has put in to making sure there are ways for the students to be active.

“You will walk along on the sidewalk and celebrate being active, celebrate our school and celebrate Walk to School Week,” said Martin. “The intention is that by the end of the week, every single piece along the pathway with have a little bit of École White City School and Emerald Ridge Elementary School along the pathway.”

Saskatchewan in Motion representative Victoria Millette congratulated the school on their participation in Walk to School Week and their travel committee.

“We at Saskatchewan in Motion always say that we need more kids more active more often,” Millette said. “We also like to say we can usually get the required 60 to 90 minutes of physical activity by doing 30 minutes at home, 30 minutes at school and 30 minutes in the community. School travel planning brings that all together. We can leave our homes on our bike or walking, walk through our community and get to school. It ties all of these together.”

“School travel planning supports you and everyone in the school to take the active route by providing bike rodeos, having crosswalks and bike lanes painted and by hosting great events like this,” said Millette. “Congratulations to everyone who has participated in making school travel planning a great success here at École White City School.”

Also in attendance at the assembly was White City Councillor Hal Zorn, a White Butte detachment RCMP officer, Prairie Valley School Division trustee Judie Bradley and Mayor Bruce Evans.

“Without the support of our White City council, we wouldn’t be able to do this. They need to be able to support these kinds of initiatives,” said Martin.

Mayor Evans said he was glad the students were participating in Walk to School Week.

“I feel terrific that our kids are participating in this program. I’d like to see them walking every week, not just one. Obviously that’s a process,” he said. “There’s no question that physical activity is critical and we do have a community that is very focused on community involvement in recreation.”

Mayor Evans was at the assembly not only to congratulate the students, but also to inform them about White City’s Warm-up Run on June 10. He did the same at Emerald Ridge Elementary School. The hope is for the children to encourage their parents to sign up for the run and to do the event as a family.

“This is the perfect opportunity to build on this one week,” he said. “We are raising funds from the Warm-up Run to build a new skating and hockey rink in the community. It’s all for a good cause for recreation.”