After a lot of digging, and a never-say-die attitude, the CBC iTeam have once again uncovered a gold mine – of dirt, that is.

The Wall government fought tooth and nail from letting the contract out that ended up showing that the provincial government actually gifted over 300 acres to CP at no charge, in order to seal the deal to make the Global Transportation Hub (GTH) a reality. No wonder they didn’t want that information released, as it is evidence of a much larger problem of this government – the gross sense of entitlement as demonstrated by the shady land dealings involving the GTH and the Regina Bypass.

Long-standing homesteads are being destroyed and expropriated by the government to gift to private entities in the hopes that it may spur further economic development – or at least that’s the story that the Wall government wants us to believe. In reality, all it has done is enabled the rich to get even richer, while leaving long-time, proud Saskatchewan residents on the hook for the millions of tax dollars wasted on massive get-rich-quick schemes, such as the Regina Bypass and the Global Transportation Hub.

To their credit, the Wall government has discovered an untapped resource – dirt. The only problem is, he’s not playing fair for everyone, and only allowing certain people to make the big bucks off of selling that dirt to the government for these projects.

While century-old homesteads are being forced to accept an average of $5,750 per acre, we are seeing others getting upwards of $400,000 per acre for the exact same dirt. The government can play games with the excuses of how that dirt is zoned or where it is located, but at the end of the day it’s all the same dirt. The only real difference is who owns that dirt at the time when the government wants to buy it.

It’s no coincidence that the ones getting $400,000 per acre are also well-connected Saskatchewan Party supporters, while the ones forced to accept only $5,750 per acre are average citizens, often seniors, who rightfully put their trust in the government to treat them fairly.

This situation is merely a symptom of a much larger problem, and that is a majority government that has been in power for far too long with unfettered access to the tax dollars that they have been entrusted with.

Unfortunately, they have demonstrated time and time again that they cannot be trusted operating a cash register at a coffee shop, let alone the billions of our tax dollars every single year. At least with a minority government, there would be the opportunity to be held to account by the opposition parties, but with a situation as we have currently, they have effectively been given the keys to the Rolls Royce – even though they haven’t learned to ride a bicycle yet.

There has been far too much power granted to a government that wasn’t truthful with voters in order to get elected. And for this, should we be the ones who are held accountable? Of course not. I know if voters were afforded the opportunity, they would fire Brad Wall in a second after this horrendous budget and their catering to corporate interests.

The problem is, there is currently no mechanism for us to hold the Wall government accountable, other than the next election, which is another three long years away. Thankfully, there is no way that voters will forget these gross examples of fiscal incompetence, and the Wall government will pay dearly for their betrayal of the Saskatchewan voters.

I know I won’t let them forget – how about you?

Donald Neuls

Coppersands, SK