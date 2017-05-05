The Balgonie Health and Healing Expo isn’t an average tradeshow.

“We’re not a tradeshow. We’re not about selling something. It’s more about allowing the public to come in and find different ways other than the western medicine suggestions for health and healing,” explained organizer Char Louttit.

“Not everything that we suffer from as in physical pain is actually a disease. It’s often an emotion. We offer different ways of getting in touch with that emotion so it can release and the people can move forward,” she said.

Louttit said it can be challenging to find a starting point when a person people wants to eat healthier and be more active.

“They can be lost in how they find that information,” she said. “It can be overwhelming standing in your box store and they’re looking at all their vitamins and trying to decide what it is you really need. With the expo, we offer them more natural products that don’t have a lot of chemicals in them or additives. We offer them ways to get in touch with themselves internally and find out what it is that they’re looking for.”

On April 28 and 29, in addition to the 33 booths set up at the Balgonie Multiplex, there were six workshops.

“We had practitioners that offer health coaching,” Louttit said. “They’re certified in practicing different modalities.”

Some of these workshops included hypnotherapy and soul coaching.

“There were rave reviews from everyone who came out of the workshops,” she said.

Louttit wanted to bring this expo to the community because there wasn’t anything like it in the area three years ago.

“I attended an expo as a vendor a few years back and I was really inspired that we on the east side of Regina needed to have something like this,” she said. “It’s taken three years for me to see more of the local community come. Prior to this year, it had mostly been from surrounding areas, but mostly Regina. This year, I saw a lot of people from Balgonie.”

“People are looking for other forms of wellness,” she said. “We need to work with our medical doctors, but there are also other forms of helping ourselves to become better. This encourages us to do that.”

Louttit didn’t just organize the expo. Her booth highlighted her life coach business.

“I am a life coach, body talk and reiki practitioner and I also have some little gift items for people to feel better when they receive. Say you’re in the hospital – it’s that little something to keep you bright on a day where it’s dark.”

Louttit said this year’s expo was “a complete success.”

“Anyone who needed to come and seek healing for him or herself did so,” she said.