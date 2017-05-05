Ruby-throated hummingbirds are among the smallest – and fastest – birds in the world and one local farmer is answering questions about the species in southern Saskatchewan.

Jared Clarke is a biologist by trade but teaches in Regina. He decided to conduct his hummingbird research in the Edenwold, Balgonie and Fort Qu’Appelle area because of a lack of information.

“No one has ever really banded hummingbirds in southern Saskatchewan before,” he said. “There are a lot of questions about how many there are, where they go for the winter and how many come back and do they come back to the same yards or do they come back to the same area?”

“Birds have always been a big part of my life and I’m very passionate about conservation and ensuring we understand what’s going on in our environment,” Clarke said. “If there’s a good species close by that we can collect a lot of data on and answer some unique questions, that makes sense to me.”

With the help of residents with active hummingbird feeders, Clarke plans to capture as many hummingbirds as possible and band one of their legs.

“With banding, we’ll be able to answer quite a few of those questions,” Clarke said. “My goal is to be banding in the same yards for a couple of years at least. We go back to the same sites and we see if we catch the same birds that we banded the year before.”

“At a hummingbird feeder, a male will take control of that territory around the feeder and he’ll defend the feeder. Females will come in to drink at the feeder,” he said. “Then they’ll mate with the male who is defending that feeder and they’ll go off and make their own nest and lay the eggs and raise the chicks on their own without any help from the male. Multiple females will come into the yard and feed at the feeder and mate with the male … People often see one female or one male at their feeder, but it’s probably a different female coming in most times.”

This is Clarke’s first year being authorized to band hummingbirds.

“I’ve been banding birds since 2006 and have banded over 12,000 individual birds of over 100 species,” he said. “I went down to southern Illinois – a heartland of ruby-throated hummingbird breeding – and spent three days with a bander who does hummingbirds in southern Illinois. In three days, I banded 167 hummingbirds.”

Banding hummingbirds is different than banding an average-sized bird.

“You have to have a hirer dexterity with (hummingbirds) because they only weigh 3.5 to 4.5 grams and they’re really only as long as my thumb. To be able to manoeuvre the bird around, to get all the measurements, you really have to be careful … It’s a lot more fine-tuned than working with a Canada Goose, which I’ve done lots of.”

Clarke plans to be out banding in early July until early to mid-September.

“I’ll go to that location twice or three times over the summer and see what we can catch during a couple hour period.”

Clarke selected the three locations to conduct his research because he lives nearby on a farm northwest of the Village of Edenwold.

“If there are people outside of that area where they’re getting a lot of hummingbirds and it makes sense to include that in the study area, then I’m open to that,” he said.

Inside a hummingbird feeder, Clarke said not to use red food dye in the sugar water. To make a healthy snack for the birds, use four cups of water to one cup of white granulated sugar.

“It’s the best thing for the birds,” he said.

To participate in Clarke’s research, please contact him at 306-552-6587.