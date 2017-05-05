By STAR Staff

A deserving Regina family will have a new place to call home after a generous donation from the RCMP Academy.

The RCMP Academy, depot division, has donated $100,000 to Habitat for Humanity Regina to build an affordable home for a family in the community. The home is affectionately called Mountie House.

Commanding Officer of Depot Division, Assistant Commissioner Brenda Lucki, presented a cheque to recipient Dustyhorn-Wirll family, and Habitat for Humanity fund development manager Chelsey Lemke, during a small ceremony April 20.

“Our new home is a place where our family can make new memories, we will forever be grateful,” said Alexander Dustyhorn during the ceremony.

The family is expected to be in their new home in time for Christmas.

Funds for the home were raised by officers, employees and cadets of the RCMP academy.

It is the fourth home the academy has helped to build through fundraising.