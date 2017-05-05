By Jamie Jones

Another season of club volleyball in Saskatchewan ended with provincials wrapping up in Saskatoon April 22 and 23. The White Butte Wolves Volleyball Club 16U Men’s team performed very well in securing silver and distinguished themselves as the second best in the rovince.

Wolves head coach Patrick Winand and assistant coach Brant Bylsma said it was a great result but it was a long road to get here. The team suffered some injuries early on in the season, which caused a slow start for the 16U boys and it took a while to overcome them.

“We had some fairly major injuries at the beginning of the season,” said Bylsma. “One athlete dislocated his kneecap, one had a concussion and one sprained his ankle severely. So we have had some injuries but luckily enough the injuries cleared up enough in time for provincials. I don’t think you really overcome them per se. One athlete also had a meniscus tear he never told us about but you don’t really overcome them – you just compensate. Other people stepped up and luckily enough we never had any major injuries to our primary setter or anything like that so it made it easier to move on.”

The Wolves 16U team punches above their weight for the size of the community that they come from. When asked what makes these athletes top performers in the province, Coach Winand says it has a lot to do with them knowing each other and playing together so often.

“This core group of athletes plus a couple that we have added this year have been together for five consecutive seasons in a row,” said Winand. “Not only that, but its been every month some of these players were involved in the Summer Games, club and school they have pretty much only taken the month of December off. Otherwise they have been on court together and they work hard. Coming from a smaller area we are often seen as the underdogs, so they knew they had to work that much harder to compete with bigger cities like Regina, Prince Albert and Saskatoon.”

Bylsma added that coaching has a large part to do with the team’s success in tandem with their athleticism.

“I think Winand is a very good coach. Wolves Volleyball is lucky to have him. I was happy when I asked him to coach last year and he said yes. These guys are very good athletes. I coached a lot of them for a lot of years in a lot of different sports and I always told whomever was up, be it football or whatever they chose these 2001s (birth year), they will have success wherever they are. They are very good athletes and with good coaching and all the athleticism they have and the size, we are fairly big team.”

The Wolves ended up in “dogfight” versus the Saskatoon Huskies Green team in the final. Winand mentioned the challenges the team faced to get there.

“During round robin play, we played the number one ranked Huskies team as they were in our pool so we knew whoever won that game was going to get first and possibly have an easier crossover into the final,” said Winand. “It didn’t help us that we had another injury. Our starting right side went down so he was out for that game and he was also out for the quarterfinal match as well. We had a deeper bench – we definitely had some athletes that rose to the occasion to fill that spot.”

Not everything went as smoothly as the coaches would have liked. The team struggled at times with what are traditionally their strengths during the tournament.

“Serve/receive – you know that’s something that in volleyball in this area we pride ourselves on. That’s how we build our game is serving and receiving,” said Bylsma. “Serve/receive wasn’t really there so when you are playing out of system it takes a little bit more rather than having it drop to the dime to the setter where he can run whatever he wants. That was a challenge. Serving was a challenge. We missed a lot of serves. The two aspects that we feel are our strengths ended up not being as strong as we wanted.”

Coach Winand was confident this team would be bringing home a medal from provincials.

“We definitely expected a medal. Our goal as a team was to achieve a medal just because we have been working so hard in the last month and a half,” said Winand. “I assumed we would get some sort of a medal if we played our best. Going into the tournament, there were top three or top four teams where it could go either way. I think that the teams who wanted it the most came out and fought their hardest. Once we got rid of our mental roadblocks that we had against some of the bigger teams, we were able to take them down.”

After playing well and earning the silver in provincials, the team begins training for nationals, which will be held in Calgary starting on May 19.

“Keeping with the drills that work well with us, not adding too much new stuff but just practicing what you know at this point and especially getting used to the new ball we will be using at the Volleyball Canada competition,” said Winand when asked about maintaining a high level of player readiness to carry them into nationals. The new ball is a Tachikara ball designed to be lighter and will increase the speed of the game.

Coach Winand hasn’t set a team goal for nationals yet but he anticipates his team will maintain playing at a high level.

“We haven’t set a team goal. We are just trying to come off the high of provincials in placing second in the province. Our goal will definitely be to stay in the top tiers of competition. I think we definitely can,” said Winand.