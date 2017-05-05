By Jamie Jones

The Wolves Volleyball Club Men’s 14U team came home with the provincial silver medal in tier 2 after taking part in the SaskVolleyball Provincial tournament in Saskatoon the April 22 weekend.

They played in the tier 2 gold medal final match versus the Saskatoon JCVC Black team. The final was very close and the momentum swings were plentiful before finally losing out in an exciting third set to JCVC.

This was the first season for the 14U boys to play together under the Wolves banner. Coach Bill Krzysik was encouraged at the beginning of the season at the interest in Wolves Volleyball.

“In terms of a team with our club just starting out, when you look back at the beginning, I was really impressed with the number of kids that we had come out. That’s nice to see from the area and hope that it will only grow from there,” said Krzysik.

The Wolves athletes have improved a lot since the first practice. Not every athlete had played Club volleyball previously.

“We had a huge improvement in a number of our athletes,” said Krzysik. “Some hadn’t played club before, there were huge improvements. Just ramping up to the more competitive game – some of our athletes came with quite a bit of skill already but improvements were seen right across our whole bench. We improved from just getting the ball over the net on an overhand serve consistently and combine that with players trying to run a bit of a system. By the end of the year there was a big difference in those starting to end points.”

The team was seeded in tier 2 for provincials but could not cross over into tier 1 the way the tournament was formatted. Seeding is based on a team’s results from both SaskCups in the regular season. The Wolves could not attend the first SaskCup as it was unfortunately on the Family Day weekend and scheduling didn’t work for some of the athletes. This hurt their placement.

During regular season tournaments in Balgonie and Rouleau, the Wolves played solid and consistently beat one of the teams who ended up in the gold final in Tier one. The Wolves wished the seeding were done a bit differently as they felt they could have been a tier 1 contender.

“We were a little bit disappointed in where we were seeded for the provincial tournament,” said Krzysik. “Having said that, I told the team this was something that was out of our control. We wanted to ensure we controlled what we could control and we were able to do that very effectively. We didn’t lose a single game until the final gold medal match! It clearly shows we were more than competitive in that division. I think the tournament went very well.”

Success also came from having assistant Coach Elizabeth Ingram volunteer her time and expertise in volleyball.

“I want to make mention of the help and dedication our assistant coach Elizabeth provided for the team. With her not having an athlete on the team, she made a great commitment to us but also she brought a youthful energy, which was clearly evident. The kids enjoyed joking around with her. She had a great personality and the athletes really connected with her and enjoyed learning from her as well. She did a great job for us,” Krzysik said.

This 14U Men’s team will transition into the 15U age group for next season. Based on the number of athletes of this age in the province competing in volleyball, there will likely be a standalone 15U division. The athletes are looking forward to the next level of competition and heightened game play that comes with the new age group.