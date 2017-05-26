Governments contribute to Balgonie’s wastewater system

The provincial and federal governments announced May 23 that they are each contributing $1.5 million towards an upgrade for Balgonie’s wastewater treatment lagoon system. The Town of Balgonie will pay the remainder of the $6.4 million expansion.

This expansion will allow the town of 1,760 people the ability to grow to 6,000 residents.

Minister Ralph Goodale, minister of Pubic Safety and Emergency Preparedness, visited Balgonie and congratulated the Town on their forethought to expand their wastewater system.

“It will better protect the environment and ensure that this community can continue to grow and develop its local economy,” said Minister Goodale. “It’s projects like this one that makes the big difference to community life … It’s important to prepare for the future by making infrastructure first-class to deal with future challenges and in the process of doing that, you’re investing in jobs and growth immediately. I want to congratulate Balgonie for the foresight in taking on this project.”

The contributed money will come from the New Building Canada Fund’s Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component – National and Regional Projects (PTIC-NRP).

“Very shortly after coming into government, we identified that water and wastewater projects were among the highest municipal priorities across the country,” said Minister Goodale. “They are expensive. In many cases, they are beyond the capacity of a local municipality to do on their own, but they are critical to the environment. They’re critical to quality of life in all sorts of communities from the very small to the very large.”

MLA Don McMorris for Indian Head-Milestone also congratulated the Town.

“Balgonie is at an important time where growth is so important and I think you’re going to see that much more growth with the infrastructure that’s going on with the renewal and expansion of the highway infrastructure going to and from the capital city. It will really make quite a difference,” said McMorris. “This is just one more piece of that. The province of Saskatchewan it really glad to partner with the other two levels of government.”

Mayor Frank Thauberger of Balgonie thanked the two levels of government for their support of this important project.

“The Town has worked hard towards today’s milestone,” he said. “We are excited to begin the construction of this project as early as this summer. Our goal is to complete the expansion by the end of the year, weather permitting.”

“The combined efforts of the federal, provincial and municipal funds will ensure that our infrastructure will meet the needs of that growth,” Thauberger said. “The funding will be used to increase the lagoon capacity, decommission an older lagoon and install an additional irrigation system.”

The Town of Balgonie will now go to tender and construction will start soon after.

“It won’t impact the town at all as we’re doing this,” he said. “We hope to have it done by fall. It depends if we get a good fall. We can build portions of it.”