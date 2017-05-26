Single vehicle accident near Edenwold sends one woman to hospital

The Balgonie Volunteer Fire Department rushed to the aid of an SUV that had entered a body of water off grid road #640 the early morning of May 19.

Volunteer Fire Chief Dave Campbell said shortly after 7 a.m. his team received the call.

“We got a call at approximately 7 a.m. from Prince Albert 9-1-1 dispatch for a roll over involving a vehicle with six passengers – three children and three adults,” he said. “It was very near to the slough that is located two miles north of the end of Highway 364, which turns into #640 grid road.”

The White Butte RCMP detachment, the Village of Edenwold First Responders, Regina EMS and STARS were also dispatched to the scene.

When Campbell and his team arrived, the passengers had exited the vehicle.

“Our first responders in Balgonie as well as Edenwold treated all six,” he said.

“One of the adults in the vehicle was transported by STARS Air Ambulance and the other five occupants were transported by Regina EMS. They had two ground units on scene.”

On May 19, five occupants had minor injuries. The sixth occupant who was transported by STARS had serious injuries but the exact information is unclear as the investigation is on going.

After the occupants had left the scene, Balgonie Volunteer Fire Department secured the vehicle and returned the scene back to the RCMP.

Campbell and his team have responded to a number of motor vehicle accidents this year.

“We went out a couple of years ago (to that location) where again there was a roll over and the car actually floated into the middle of the slough, so we had to go swimming to extricate the individual from the vehicle. That was two or three years ago,” he said.

Campbell encouraged drivers to be careful when driving down grid roads.

“Keep your speed down on grid roads, particularly where you have water on both sides, because the road shoulders and the driving surface could have loose gravel,” he said. “They are soft because of spring conditions and wet road subsurfaces.”