Balgonie Elementary walks over 600 kilometres for relay

Balgonie Elementary School (BES) got together for an afternoon of fun and fitness at Greenall High School’s track May 18.

Vice-Principal Tom McCallum said the students and staff got together in their RICRAC 2.0 Families. RICRAC stands for Responsibility, Integrity, Caring, Respectful, Academic and Cooperative – behaviours the school wants their students and staff to exemplify.

“We have our RICRAC Families and we’ve created four colours. We’ve put kids from kindergarten to grade 8 in four different groups combined where they get to learn about our school values and learn about each other while they’re going along through the year,” said McCallum.

The teams, divided into blue, yellow, red and green, walked or ran the track at Greenall High School because of the Steve O’Brien Foundation. O’Brien is a teacher in Quebec and he started a relay for students across Canada to participate in. It’s called the National Relay for Youth and this is its second year.

According to O’Brien, this relay is to further encourage students to persevere. The goal is to beat the amount of kilometres O’Brien ran in 2015 when he journeyed from British Columbia to Newfoundland – a total of 13,225 kilometres. Last year, students walked or ran a combined total of 36,846.2 kilometres across Canada. In Saskatchewan specifically, students clocked 721.7 kilometres.

“Steve O’Brien does a relay for kids and so what we’re doing is continuing our start from last year where we finished fifth in western Canada on the number of kilometres that we ran,” said McCallum.

The students and staff walked for 20 minutes for a combined total of 625.2 kilometres.

McCallum said the school hoped to encourage the students to get in their daily amount of recommended fitness with the walk.

“We want them to get the idea of being a community and working for not just yourself but maybe for someone else at a higher level,” he said.

At the end of the walk, BES provided the students with freezies. In fall 2017, BES will find out where they placed in Canada.

Grade 8 students Zia Knox, Sasha Romanov and Brooklyn Hextall said they had fun at the track.

“It gets our whole school involved and shows kids it’s important to be involved in school,” said Knox.

“My favourite part is being around everyone and seeing everyone participate in school events,” said Romanov.

The girls said they would like to do more events like the Steve O’Brien Foundation Relay as a school.