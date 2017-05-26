The Tower Road Alliance continues to profit off taxpayers

As many are aware by now, our group has been actively investigating highly questionable land transactions along the East Side of Regina, where the Regina “Bypass” has been pushed further East of Tower Road. There, a group of select investors, which we like to call the Tower Road Alliance, have once again realized massive profits at the expense of taxpayers.

Long Lake Investment Inc. (LLI) acquired over 500 acres of land along Tower Road, in 2012, for $12,500 per acre, which was deemed to be market value at the time. The reason for such a relatively low value was because the land was included within the RM of Sherwood, and the City of a Regina refused to service said lands for the “foreseeable future,” otherwise known to be at least 25 years. Other lands in the area were also sold to Harvard Developments and Forster Projects, which were subject to the same limitations. These lands are now being developed for the new Aurora Retail Complex, featuring the newly relocated Costco and much more.

Interestingly, as recently as October 2015, the City sold further lands to LLI for this same $12,500 per acre, due to an alleged agreement, which nobody from the City or the RM has any evidence of. The City confirmed, though, that they felt that was also the current market value at that time. Overnight, however, the City bought back that very same land, re-parcelled, for between $80,000 and $100,000 per acre, to accommodate the relocation of Pacer Ball Park. At that same time, LLI sold a chunk of their lands to the government for the Bypass for the $80,000 to $100,000 per acre price tag as well.

Just last month in April 2017, LLI sold a few tiny parcels of land to Carmacks Enterprises, the contractor for the Regina Bypass, for – hold onto your hats! – $225,000 per acre! Yes, you read that right – a tidy little return on investment of 1,800 per cent! Not a bad deal for your average investor.

These aren’t your average investors. These people were granted direct influence into the final location of the Bypass, which now goes right through the middle of their lands, and they also had the political influence to have the City decide to annex their lands in 2013. To make matters even worse, they’ve been granted tax exemptions in the millions of dollars for the next number of years, while their companies make billions every year.

No wonder they’ve tried silencing our team through continued attacks and abuse of our justice system. They are obviously trying to distract us while they further profit off taxpayers’ backs. It is truly unbelievable the audacity of this group. Thankfully, the RCMP continues to actively investigate this ever-evolving and developing situation.

Nestor Mryglod

The Why Tower Road Committee