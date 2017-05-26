Government appropriately relabelled Regina Bypass

Earlier this month, at the Standing Committee on the Economy of May 1, David Stearns –Executive Director, Major Projects Unit, Regina Bypass – relabelled the Regina Bypass for what it truly ought to have been called all along. After all, as we have long insisted: it is not a true Bypass, as it does very little to actually assist through traffic with bypassing the City of Regina, if that was truly the ultimate end goal. This became even more obvious as the project developed over the years, with the influence of key investors in and around the City of Regina, wanting it to be close enough to their businesses so as to capitalize on the passing traffic, but far enough that it allowed them future development opportunities.

After some intense questioning by NDP MLA Buckley Belanger, Stearns finally came out and relabelled the Regina Bypass as an “economic development opportunity” project. These were the exact words from Stearns himself, and we could not agree more.

Thank you to Buckley, NDP MLA for Ile-a-la-Crosse, for bringing up some very important questions at the marathon committee meeting that revolved solely around the Regina Bypass for two straight evenings.

The Regina Bypass project is now officially confirmed on record to have been motivated far more by the economic spinoffs that it could provide, and very little to actually do with public safety, or providing a route around Regina for through travellers and truck traffic. These are only nice offshoots of the true intent of the project, as an “economic development opportunity” for select developers in and around Regina.

We were extremely pleased with the way that Belanger conducted himself at this meeting, and it was exciting to hear some of the compliments that he put on record for our group of dedicated volunteers. It made us feel proud to have contributed so much to exposing the questions that continue to arise around the entire Regina Bypass project, and we hope to continue that work in the months to come.

While it is unfortunate that the NDP continually refuse to bring up very key points of questionable land transactions at Tower Road and White City, we have to have the confidence that this information will be taken into serious consideration by the appropriate authorities before it is past the point of no return. While it is far too late to change the route of the Bypass, it is never too late to do the right thing and answer the tough questions that so many amazing Saskatchewan residents are now asking because of our continued efforts, and that of the authorities and media as time goes on.

Chad A. Novak, CPMA

Saskatchewan Taxpayers Advocacy Group