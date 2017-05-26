P3 Bypass costs continue to add up

It has now come to light that the Regina Bypass P3 Project has cost taxpayers even more than originally thought, thanks to paying out the unsuccessful bidders on the project. How much more? As it turns out, about $3 million more!

When you are cutting programs to save a million dollars here and a thousand dollars there, this just seems like pure waste, and a completely unnecessary and discretionary expenditure. Just how exactly did something like this get overlooked? It turns out this is supposedly just standard practice for P3 projects, or at least that’s what the Wall Government wants us to believe.

The same as the Wall Government wants us to believe that somehow, by some strange miracle, opting to go with a P3 tendering process, rather than the traditional model, there’s supposed to be hundreds of millions of dollars in savings for taxpayers. Industry experts, of course, have long disputed this, as that is a fictitious number that is supposed to convert “risk” into a dollar amount. That dollar amount is often just enough to tip the scales in favour of a P3 project.

There is no miracle cure to reducing costs of construction. A man hour is a man hour and a concrete wall is a concrete wall. They cost the same no matter how you slice it. It’s all about creative accounting and the Wall government bought the P3 sales pitch hook, line and sinker.

What’s even worse is that we have also learned last week that another undisclosed cost of going the P3 route is that we are no longer privy to basic project information, such as who the contractors and subcontractors are that work on the project, or how much each of them get paid.

As we’ve found out in the past, we also cannot be privy to know how much each individual overpass costs taxpayers, because that is deemed to be commercially sensitive information. The more we get to know about these P3 projects, the more costly they become, not just in dollars and cents, but also in not knowing exactly how our tax dollars are being spent.

Tragically, taxpayers will never know just how much this project came in under or over budget, as the P3 consortium gets to keep that information private as well. We’ll never know if they cut corners on areas that are of extreme importance, or if they used slave labour to get the project done. And, probably most importantly, we will never know just how much of that $1.88 billion price tag stayed within Saskatchewan’s economy, or how much left our province and our country.

As a lifelong, proud Saskatchewan resident, and most importantly, a taxpayer whose hard earned money has been entrusted by the Wall government, I don’t think I’m asking a lot of our government to tell us how our money is being spent, or where it is going. These P3 projects allow for far too much secrecy, something that any business ought to understand is foregone when doing work for the taxpayers of this great province.

Donald Neuls

Coppersands, SK