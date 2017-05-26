IGA hosts barbecues every Saturday to support non-profits

It’s barbecue season and IGA Emerald Park is helping the community get into the summer spirit.

Every Saturday from May 3 to Sep. 30, local non-profit organizations will sell hamburgers, hot dogs and smokies outside IGA as a way for these groups to raise money.

Joan Zook, one of the owners of IGA Emerald Park, said with such a short summer season in Saskatchewan, they wanted to help make the most of it.

“As soon as you walk into our store, you can feel it’s barbecue season. There is noting sweeter than smelling fried onions and a burger cooking on a Saturday,” she said.

Local non-profits can sign up for a Saturday by contacting Zook at IGA.

“Non-profit groups will send in a letter outlining what they’re all about, what they’re raising money for and in their letter they’ll also put when they’re available and when they’re not available,” Zook explained. “We try to accommodate as many non-profit groups as we can.”

So far, IGA staff hosted the first barbecue and raised $672 for the outdoor rink in White City. A rhythmic gymnastics group also did a barbecue, as well as Greenall High School students raising money for their Europe trip in 2018. The South Saskatchewan Cart Club had their barbecue May 20. On May 27, Greenall High School students will be out again.

Zook has received many e-mails from non-profit groups, but IGA is still looking for a few more for August and September.

“Groups can feel free to drop off an application as quickly as they can,” she said.

IGA provides everything for the barbecue.

“We fry the onions here and the burgers are pre-cooked,” Zook said. “The prices are all very reasonable. The burgers sell for $3 and the smokies sell for $3. The hot dogs are $2 and the drinks are free.”

All the non-profits have to do is bring five people and cook the food. IGA and the non-profit split the money raised 50/50.

“It gives us a chance to give back,” Zook said. “We buy lunch (at the barbecue) for the staff, which helps support the group. Being part of the community is something that’s really important to us. It creates not only that great smell out there, but it creates a sense of community in our store and with our customers. Our customers like to shop where their friends are shopping, so it’s a real community draw for us.”

So far, Zook said there have not been any major challenges organizing the barbecues.

“Sometimes they’ll apply and they’ll say that these dates are good, and then in the interim something has happened, so it’s a little tricky getting the dates finalized,” she said.