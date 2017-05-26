RM’s Canada 150 trees a success

From May 16 to 17, RM of Edenwold councillors and Community Safety Officers (CSOs) dropped off tree saplings to every elementary school in the RM. Councillor Stan Capnerhurst, one of the councillors who dropped off the trees, said it went well.

“It went over very well,” he said. “It was exciting to watch how when the little kids got a tree how excited they were.”

Councillor Tim Brodt’s grandchildren brought theirs home and he said they were excited. Coun. Brodt picked up the trees from the distributor.

Councillor Lorne Beer and Coun. Capnerhurst went to Pilot Butte School, Emerald Ridge Elementary School, École White City School and Balgonie Elementary School. The CSOs went to Edenwold School.

RM Planner Paige Phillips also said the tree delivery went well.

“It was a huge success,” she said. “We thank everyone that was involved in that.”

The RM has other events planned to celebrate Canada 150. On June 10 in White City, they will provide the local 4-H club with a Slurpee machine and popcorn machine. The RM is also sponsoring the fireworks at Balgonie on July 1. They will also be giving away 20 passes to the Pilot Butte Rodeo weekend and 10 tickets to the cabaret. This will be done through a Facebook contest. These are just a few of the events.

Town of Balgonie pleased with CSOs

Coun. Brodt attended the White Butte RCMP meeting May 18. He reported the Town of Balgonie is happy with the service they’re receiving from the CSOs.

Staff Sergeant Gavin Nash was glad to receive the help catching the reckless driver May 8 who was stunting on Main Street in Balgonie.

“Nash said they were very happy to get that guy because they have had quite a few incidents with him,” said Coun. Brodt.

At the meeting, there was also talk of a satellite location going up in the Grand Coulee area due to an increase in break-ins.

“This would improve their response times,” he said.

Coun. Brodt said Councillor Hal Zorn from the Town of White City expressed interest in having the CSOs patrol in White City, similar to the Town of Balgonie.

“We will see what transpires. I said right now we’re just in the planning stages with it and Balgonie was our first kick at the cat. We don’t want to over-extend ourselves,” said Coun. Brodt.