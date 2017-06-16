Bypass progresses and reaches milestone

The Regina Bypass Design Builders (RBDB) exhibited the progress and the drone that is documenting that progress.

On June 12, Mark Beattie with Agile Drones was at one of Highway 33’s bridges to film the progress. This is their third time out filming the bypass.

“We did two last year – one earlier in the year and one in October,” Beattie said. “We do a scout prior to any of the filming. We go through and pick all the locations that we want to fly in. Then we file for all our permissions and we come out and fly our drone. We have different permissions for different areas and we get the shots that are needed that they request.”

This time, Beattie and his team flew the drone for two days of filming. Their batteries last about 18 minutes. They filmed 27 locations, including Highway 33, Highway 6 and areas near the airport.

“It’s a lot more than what we’ve done in the past,” he said. “We’re trying to build it as we go. It just takes different lengths of time for different areas.”

The film gathered is then edited into a shorter video and played in RBDB offices and online for the public to view.

Stephen Connolly, the Area 3 project manager for RBDB, said phase 1 in the east end of the project is going well.

“We are in the second to last phase of the Highway 1 rehab works; we’re finishing off paving,” he said. “The big focus right now is to have the traffic flip after the long weekend in July. Everything is on schedule for that right now. Once we have that flipped, we will then move traffic onto a new structure – the Victoria Avenue fly-over. From there, we will then complete the tie-in works on the bypass and have that bypass open for the end of the season.”

In total, 18 kilometres of Highway 1 will have been re-paved once this season is over.

Once it’s complete, travellers will use the Town Road intersection and go up and over the fly-over in two-way traffic.

“It’s similar to what they’re doing right now, but up and over that new fly-over. That will head out all the way back over to the Pilot Butte crossover and the remaining 12 kilometres will be back to the two-lane traffic on both carriageways.”

Area 3 completion is at about 85 per cent.

“We still have approximately 40,000 tonnes to put down on Highway 1 with another 100,000 tonnes to put down on the remaining parts of the project, but things are progressing well so that we will have major infrastructure openings throughout the season in different locations starting in the east end in Balgonie all the way to White City and Arcola Avenue,” said Connolly. “We’re phasing those in a way that best benefits the general public.”

The dry weather may be an issue for farmers, but it has helped keep the bypass on track.

“We’ve been able to accommodate a lot of changes on the project and make sure that we kept our schedule so things are looking quite good for us to finish (phase 1) on October 31, 2017,” he said.

Connolly said the east end of the project has seen a lot of interaction with the public, which can be challenging, but RBDB hasn’t had any major issues.

“We’ve been very fortunate that they’ve been very accommodating to us,” he said. “We’ve had the two-way traffic out there that we’ve implemented, but we’ve listened to their concerns and we’ve tried to accommodate those as best as possible.”

Pilot Butte’s overpass will allow traffic up and over, but the on and off ramps will not be ready this year.

RBDB has also reached a milestone: two million LTI-free hours. LTI stands for loss time injury. These hours have been accumulated since the project began in 2015 until April 2017.

“We do daily (safety) meetings on site. We also do a monthly mass safety stand down where we review any potential incidents that happen on the project – near misses, stuff like that – and just reiterate to the crews how glad we are that they’re focused on safety on the project,” said Connolly.