Seeding complete but rain still needed

By Shannon Friesen (Acting crop specialist for southeast Sask.)

Seeding is essentially complete in the region as 98 per cent of the crop is now seeded. This is well ahead of the five-year (2012-2016) seeding average of 89 per cent for this time of year.

Significant rainfall is needed soon in much of the region to help crops germinate and hay land and pastures grow. Varying amounts of rainfall were reported last week, although the majority of the southeast did not receive anything.

Producers in the region are concerned that crop and hay yields will be severely affected if large amounts of rain are not received within the next week to 10 days.

The Alida area reported four millimetres of rain last week, the Lampman area 13 millimetres, the Kisbey area 17 millimetres, the Maryfield area two millimetres and the Moose Jaw area 15 millimetres. The Moose Jaw area has reported receiving the most precipitation (84 millimetres) in the region since April 1.

Topsoil moisture conditions continue to deteriorate in the region due to strong winds and hot temperatures. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as one per cent surplus, 44 per cent adequate, 39 per cent short and 16 per cent very short.

Hay land and pasture topsoil moisture is rated as 30 per cent adequate, 47 per cent short and 23 per cent very short.

Crops are very slow to emerge, patchy in growth and very much behind their normal developmental stage for this time of year. Persistent strong winds have blown soil around and dried up fields.

There have been reports of thin and stunted winter cereals that are prematurely heading out due to lack of moisture. Other crops are at a standstill in the field and many producers may delay in-crop herbicide applications until some rain comes.

Flea beetles and cutworms are damaging canola crops and tent caterpillars continue to cause issues in the region.

Farmers are busy finishing seeding, trying to control weeds and picking rocks.