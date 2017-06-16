CSOs update RM council on speeding and permits

The RM of Edenwold’s Community Safety Officer (CSO) Cst. Ron Roteliuk attended the council’s meeting June 13. He updated council on what’s been going on in the community over the past month.

SGI has pamphlets on texting while driving and ATV use. Cst. Roteliuk said he wanted to get some to hand out to the schools in the RM.

“I’ve contacted our contact in Regina and they’re going to put together a bunch of pamphlets for us,” he said. “They’re really good pamphlets. They actually give a good description of what you can and cannot do.”

The CSOs are also working on a barking dog logbook for residents to use to keep track of when loud canines are disturbing them.

The RM’s agreement with the Town of Balgonie to have the CSOs in the community over the lunch hour from Monday to Friday has been going well.

Councillor Tim Brodt said at the White Butte RCMP meeting a few weeks ago, Mayor Frank Thauberger of Balgonie said they are happy with the CSOs.

“They are quite happy with the work you guys are doing,” he said. “(Thauberger) said it seems like it’s working.”

At the council meeting, the RM passed a bylaw for the signed agreement with Balgonie. In the agreement, the Town of Balgonie pays $125 per hour for the use of the CSOs.

Cst. Roteliuk said the CSOs and the RCMP are working together to catch speeders.

“We have issued several speeding tickets,” he said.

The two units have a radar gun and watch vehicles drive by an emergency vehicle to see if they slow down to 60. This has happened on Highway 46.

“We’ll stop that vehicle and write them up a ticket. The RCMP will run the radar gun,” he said. “We caught one young lady still going 130 km/h in an 80 zone.”

The CSOs are catching overweight trucks on roads and this is resulting in more permits being purchased.