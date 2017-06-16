White Butte athletes heading to Quebec for NTCC

Four lucky volleyball players in the White Butte area have been selected to play on the provincial team and compete in Gatineau, Quebec in July.

Austin Russell (White City), Cameron Jones (White City), Carter Thurman (Balgonie) and Ethan Armstrong (Rouleau) are on the Wolves Volleyball U16 team. Jones, Thurman and Armstrong will travel to Quebec and Russell may get to go if another player can’t attend. They will be traveling with their head coach, Patrick Winand, to play at the National Team Challenge Cup (NTCC)

“There’s an initial try out that happened earlier in the season in Prince Albert,” Winand explained. “There were over 65 athletes that attended. There was a final selection that happened a couple of weeks ago. After the first selection, all of the coaches, including myself, evaluate them and we watch them through the provincial qualifiers and throughout provincials and then we decide which athletes come back to the final selection to be looked at again.”

At the final selection, there were 25 athletes. From the 25, 12 were selected from across the province to go to Quebec with an additional four extra players or “red shirts” as they are called. The red shirts train alongside the 12 players and receive the same opportunity, except there is no guarantee they will travel to Quebec.

Winand chose these four players because of their skills.

“Because the season is so short and we only have about three and a half weeks to train them, we saw the most potential in these athletes to do the best job in Quebec in the competition. We picked athletes that were going to develop and that we know are going to be or have a future with a volleyball career down the road. We also picked the ones that we know will be the ones that are the most prepared to go represent Saskatchewan versus the other provinces.”

Winand said the four players showed consistency throughout the season.

“These are athletes that scored big points for their club teams. They earned it,” he said.

Two of the four selected players tried out for this opportunity last year and made it to the final selection.

“For different reasons, they didn’t play on the provincial team,” Winand said. “After a year of foundation and a little more success on the court and in practice, they worked that much harder to secure their travel spots on the roster.”

Winand said he wants the youth in the White Butte area to keep trying.

“Just because you didn’t make the roster one year, that doesn’t influence your shot for next year,” he said.

When the players make it to Quebec, their team will compete against the other provinces.

“We’ll be playing provinces all the way from Manitoba to Prince Edward Island to see which province in Canada can come out on top,” he said.

Russell just joined the Wolves this year. He is excited to go to Quebec.

“I feel like I’ll learn a lot from the coaches and the experience will get me better,” he said.

Russell said facing Manitoba’s team would be a challenge.

“One of their teams won nationals this year,” he said. “The different provinces will have different skills.”

Russell plans to play on the Wolves next year.

Thurman said he is “so excited” to go to Quebec and play at the NTCC.

“I haven’t been that far east,” he said. “Playing volleyball at that level is going to be so fun.”

Thurman said the team’s biggest challenge may be working together.

“We only get three weeks with each other at Briercrest and I’m hoping we can come out on top and put up a tough fight.”

The 16 players will start training at Briercrest in late June and go into the first two weeks of July.