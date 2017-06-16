Plainsview car show doubles its participants

Last year, the Plainsview Credit Union Emerald Park branch held its first Show and Shine with 35 participants. This year, the number doubled to over 60.

Shawn Osier, branch manager, said the car show was “huge” compared to last year.

“Last year we had seven or eight cars register prior to and wound up with 35 cars,” he said. “This year, we had about 28 register and wound up with 61 cars. It was phenomenal.”

Plainview ended up turning away a few vehicles because they ran out of room in their parking lot. Osier said next year they may have to mandate registration or some vehicles will have to be turned away.

Plainsview’s first car show was held later in the year, but Osier said the team moved this year’s up to June 10 in order to participate in White City’s Canada 150 celebrations.

“With everything that was going on in town, it helped contribute to it,” he said. “Most car guys have told me is when it comes to car shows, keep them consistent. But when the Town approached us saying, ‘would you mind doing this as part of Canada 150,’ it became a bit of a no-brainer to put it on and see what we could do.”

In addition to the swanky vehicles, White City’s volunteer fire department brought out one of their vehicles to the Show and Shine.

“The car show started off as an idea last year and after its success, the branch and some of the executives decided it was something we were going to run every year to see if we’re able to help raise funds for whatever the charity happens to be this year.”

The show and shine raised money for White City’s outdoor rink. It brought in $300.

“I think the rink is important for kids as something for them to do,” he said.

Osier said the car show is important to the community because it tries to bring businesses together.

There were door prizes from Plainsview, SaskCentral and Cumis Insurance. Doug and Beth Krugal from Strasbourg won the People’s Choice with their 1960 Buick Invicta.

The bike raffle winner was Mayor Bruce Evans of White City.

Osier said the success of the car show came down to the volunteers and sponsors.

Plainsview’s 2018 Show and Shine will be held the weekend after Labour Day.