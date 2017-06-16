White City celebrates Canada’s birthday

White City’s Canada 150 events received rave reviews from councillors and residents of the town.

Parks and Recreation Director Carla Ferstl said from her perspective, the events on June 10 went well.

“It was an amazing day,” she said. “The weather held out. We were pretty blessed that way. The band was great and the fireworks – everyone seemed very appreciative.”

The day started off at 9 a.m. with the Warm-up Run. One hundred sixteen residents participated in the Warm-up Run, which is an increase from last year’s 85. For the last three years there has been a steady increase in participants.

All day, the White Butte Minor Ball Association held their Minor Ball Day. Twelve teams participated in the tournament and TransCanada gave the organization a cheque for $30,000, which will be used to improve the facilities in White City, Pilot Butte and Balgonie.

Family Fun Day happened at the splash park with bouncy houses, a hot dog sale, face painting, pony rides, a colouring station and a Sasktel bus with a virtual reality station inside. Ferstl said they had to make a hot dog run three times to get more supplies.

White City Garden Club planted a sienna maple tree at the corner of Lott Road and White City Drive to celebrate Canada’s birthday and the five-year anniversary of the club.

Plainsview Credit Union held their second show and shine with over 60 vehicles. The local 4H club sold popcorn and slurpees at the event. The White City Fire Department was also there with one of their trucks and they also had a vehicle at the splash park.

The only hiccup of the day was the cancelation of the farmer’s market. There was not enough interest and so it was taken out of White City’s Canada 150 celebrations. Ferstl said there were no challenges that put a dent in the celebrations.

The Warm-up Run and Family Fun Day will happen next year, but Ferstl said a decision would have to be made about having another street dance.

“(The street dance) went really well. There were a lot more people than I thought there would be,” she said. “Broncos sold out of food and had to shut down. They had food delivered twice from their restaurant so they could keep selling. The beer garden did really well. They were jam-packed. Fireworks were great.”

The RM of Edenwold partially sponsored the fireworks in conjunction with the Town. Brad Johner and the Johner Boys performed at the street dance and Ruggieri Fireworks put on the fireworks display.

These events, including the Plainsview Show and Shine, raised money for the outdoor skating rink in White City.

At White City’s June 12 council meeting, councillors felt the day was a success. Councillor Andrew Boschman, a member of White City’s Parks and Recreation Committee, said it went well.

“All and all, it was fantastic. I don’t think the splash park could have held more people than what was already there,” he said.

“I got a phone call from someone driving down the highway who stopped to watch (the fireworks),” said Councillor Howard Slack.

“It was good; no question about it!” said Mayor Bruce Evans. “There’s no question that this was a huge success.”