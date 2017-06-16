Home Hardware’s garden centre offers unique products

Home Hardware Emerald Park’s garden centre has something for everyone. Summer has just begun and there’s plenty of time left to plant the perfect garden.

Gwen Bokamyer, the greenhouse manager at Home Hardware, isn’t new to the gardening world. Through the close relationship with her father, she learned a great deal about gardening.

“He loved working in the garden,” she said. “Even as an adult, he would come by for morning coffee and help out in my garden as I did his. He’s always with me, but I can especially feel his presence when I’m working with plants.”

Bokamyer’s father passed away in 2005 and she started her own gardening business: Custom Potting and Design. She had a successful business for many years, but had to close due to health reasons in 2014.

“After retiring from the General Hospital in 2016, I knew that I needed to keep busy,” she said. “When I heard that Home Hardware was opening a garden centre in Emerald Park, I jumped at the chance to apply for a position in their garden centre. Many of the same values that this company possesses rings true with what my father taught me long ago working with him in the garden: work hard, get your hands dirty now and then and love what you do.”

Bokamyer said the service is one of the things that makes the garden centre special.

“It’s for the people,” she said. “That’s why I started working here.”

There are many unique, well-maintained plants, trees and other garden items at Home Hardware.

“I don’t think anyone has a two-and-a-half-year-old echeveria in Regina or the rural areas,” she said. She said the succulents, walls and bowl arrangements that she’s done for clients are unique.

The garden centre sells vegetable seeds, annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs and grafted trees.

“There are four different fruits growing off one tree,” she said. “Three different grapes growing off a grape vine; a blueberry tree with three different varieties in it. They’re very unique and extraordinary products.”

There is also patio furniture, fountains and pots for sale.

“We do potting. You bring your pot in or your liner and I’ll do an arrangement for you. Or if you would like to come in and we’ll go through the flowers and we can pot up something together,” she said.

“We have a full line of dirt and soil and fertilizer, mulch and peat moss,” she said.

Bokamyer said if a product isn’t in stock, it can be ordered and will arrive within a week.

Bokamyer is part of the White City Garden Club as well. The club has purchased product from the garden centre.