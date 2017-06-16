Residents continue to raise concerns about rink location

Residents of White City attended June 12’s council meeting to raise their concerns about the location of the outdoor rink. The Wheatland delegation committee, led by Michele Cook, had three representatives speak to the council.

Rick Hischebett is a lawyer and he gave his interpretation of the Planning and Development Act that covers environmental reserve land.

“The question that I have is whether legally you can actually fill this development in the area that is environmental reserve land,” he said.

He said environmental reserve land has more restrictions than municipal reserve land.

“It’s strictly a matter of statutory interpretation as to what can occur with it and what can’t,” Hischebett said.

He said his job is to interpret the law and from his interpretation, he said he would advise the council to not go ahead with the rink at this time at that location.

“I don’t think you can legally actually do this on this property without having it rezoned into another type of use,” Hischebett said. “The issue here is whether this development is a public park and I think there is some room to debate whether it is or whether it isn’t.”

From reading different sections of the Act and comparing the wording, he said the outdoor rink fit more as a public recreation facility than a public park. The recreation facility could go at the corner of Deneve Drive if the land was rezoned municipal reserve.

Darrell Liebrecht is the retired volunteer fire chief for White City and he also spoke at the council meeting. He said the town does need an outdoor rink. However, he is not sure the right location was selected.

“I believe there is a high water table there and I looked at some of the other options. One of the reasons why one of the options was a no was … there was a high water table there. If you build it here, would you not have the same issues in this particular location? And if you do, why are you saying yes to this and no to the other location?” he said.

Liebrecht also discussed sponsorship and visibility for said sponsorship. He agreed that visibility was important, but the rink would go where people from the community already live and use those sponsors. He said a better location for sponsorship would be at Serbu Park.

“When I think of putting something like this by Serbu Park, you’ve got people who are driving through there going west of Highway 48 every single day,” he said. “If you want visibility for sponsorship, to me that’s a much better location.”

He also suggested putting the rink beside the Communiskate. The RM of Edenwold and Communiskate would have to agree to the outdoor rink if it went there.

“You’ve got the maintenance equipment sitting there. You don’t have to build a place for people to warm up in; that rink is open all the time. You don’t have to find volunteers to work it because the rink is open,” he said.

Liebrecht also said Communiskate would be a good location because the RCMP station is across the street and may help decrease vandalism.

Mayor Bruce Evans said the Town did speak to Communiskate but they may relocate to expand, which would remove those amenities if the outdoor rink were put beside them.

Cook read through White City’s Official Community Plan (OCP), which is available on the Town’s website. She said this rink goes against some of the points in the plan.

“A lot of the information in it does question some of the decision-making in choosing this specific lot,” she said.

One of these points is: “The preservation of open spaces and natural beauty of environmental areas is encouraged.”

“We have all of that and it is highly, highly valued by the residents of Wheatland and any other person driving by,” she said.

Cook also said there are ways to improve the area as it is, such as adding community gardens.

Cook pointed out that the delegation was not against recreation in White City.

“We do need more recreation. All of this is not about ‘not choosing a recreation’ decision. It’s only about the particular area that it has been approved for,” she said.

“I would like to put my trust in you that this is taken just as seriously as I know how much work you put into it,” Cook said. “I am putting my trust in you to make the right decision.”

Council said they would consider the delegations requests.