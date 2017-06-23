Pilot Butte Rodeo gets down and dirty

Cloudy mornings and rainy afternoons didn’t stop Pilot Butte Rodeo athletes and fans from enjoying the annual rodeo.

From June 16 to 18, about 277 athletes competed in various rodeo events over the weekend. Approximately 600 fans watched from the stands to cheer on the athletes.

During the weekend, there was also a 16-team slo-pitch tournament that played through the stormy weather.

“Even with the well needed intermittent rains, the weekend continued with overwhelming success,” said rodeo committee member George Galloway.

On June 16, the rodeo held their rodeo slack event, which saw many different athletes competing in different events. Attendees also watched the Saskatchewan Roughrider football game on the big screen and had a karaoke night in the beer gardens.

June 17 started off cloudy during the annual Pilot Butte and District Lions Club pancake breakfast at the hall.

The Family Fun Day Parade went ahead despite the rain. The Pilot Butte Confectionary gave away free ice cream cones during the parade.

Local volunteer firefighters brought their vehicles out for the parade, as did the RCMP and Community Safety Officers (CSOs). Various community groups had floats in the parade, including the Blue Rooster Café & Studio, White Butte Pharmacy, Pilot Butte Branch Public Library, The Domo gas station, St. Agnes Catholic Church, Dance Sensations, Hot Shades Hair Salon and the Pilot Butte Kinettes. The mayors of Pilot Butte and Balgonie were also in the parade. The children loved the candy thrown from the floats as they do every year.

Rodeo athletes participated in many different events: bareback, novice bareback, tie down roping, saddle bronc, steer wrestling, ladies barrel racing, junior barrel racing, team roping, novice bull riding and bull riding. Athletes competed June 17 and 18.

There were also 14 chariot race heats June 17. Chariot racing also happened June 18. Chuck wagon races occurred June 18.

“Saturday night’s Bud Lite Cabaret featured Amy Nelson, foxxworthee and then closed off with 3rd Degree Birnz,” said Galloway.

Galloway said the Pilot Butte Rodeo committee has been recognized for their ability to host this event every year in rain or shine in partnership with Longcreek Rodeo in Radville, Sask. every Father’s Day weekend.

“It’s acknowledged as one of the most successful (rodeos) in Western Canada,” he said. “Athletes compete for opportunity to qualify for national finals in October.”