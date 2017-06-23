Here we go again!

Letter to the Editor

by Monti Vollman

At the Annual Meeting of the Prairie Storm Minor Hockey Association (PSMHA), a motion was brought forward by Trent Langford (on behalf of the PSMHA Board of Directors) to once again attempt to change the residential boundaries of the PSMHA.

The motion would have closed the boundaries to include only those residences that are within the RM of Edenwold, once again excluding all of those families east of Balgonie up to McLean that are in the RM of South Qu’Appelle.

The motion did not pass, but not because there was overwhelming opposition like last year. In fact, the meeting was so poorly run and so much misinformation put forth that the vote was taken before most knew what was going on!

Unlike last year’s meeting, which was a full house, this year there were less than 60 voting members and not even 20 from the Balgonie area.

One would think this issue should finally be settled. Not so! The PSMHA is now trying to set up a “special meeting” to once again attempt to push this restrictive motion through. They want to do this even though it will be in violation of Hockey Canada Residential Qualifications 2(a); Saskatchewan Hockey Association (SHA) Constitution and Bylaws 2.01.03 ii, 3.01.10 (a) (b) & (f). Essentially, they state “players must play in the center closest to their parents/guardians residence.”

Why is the PSMHA once again headed down this path? Here are their reasons:

“The SHA boundary guidelines are too confusing.” Every other rural hockey association can figure them out, so really!

“If we follow the SHA guidelines, we have to accept every play within a 80-kilometre radius.” What an absolute misunderstanding of the SHA. The 80-kilometre radius rule refers to the players who get a signed release from their local body. Even then PSMHA is under no obligation to accept players from outside the residential area.

The PSMHA is under the misconception that they have the right to be, as they were before a “closed center”. Nowhere in the SHA Constitution is or ever was there a mention of this. In fact, they use the term Residential Qualifications for areas like the cities of Regina and Saskatoon. PSMHA is not to be found here (refer to 6.03.01 (b) #1-7 of the SHA Constitution).

There is no doubt in my mind that the whole issue revolves around ice time. A large portion of the annual meeting dealt with a study of the ice time that each of the teams of PSMHA had last year. They concluded it did not meet “national standards.” Solution: because of the rapid grow in population in the White City/Emerald Park area (who only have one rink) let’s change our boundaries!

Residents of Balgonie: “This is your rink!” You own, maintain and operate it. It does not belong to the PSMHA. Your friends, neighbours and relatives to the east of you are once again on the verge of losing access to the facility they helped build and support. They are families who support town businesses and their children go to school here. Hockey parents: stand up and be heard! Ratepayers: call your council members! Let’s put a stop to this once and for all.