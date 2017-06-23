Questionable companies used by Wall government

Letter to the Editor

by Joe Lomas

With recent revelations about the highly questionable practices of a company related to the ever-evolving GTH land scandal, Saskatchewan residents deserve to know the truth. Since it is our tax dollars being spent with these questionable organizations, we deserve to know why it is that the Wall Government either didn’t do their due diligence on these companies, or worse yet, if they did, why they still chose to partner with them and even advocate on their behalf.

From the cash-for-jobs immigration schemes, to the partnership with a company wanted by China for fraud, to the alleged human rights violations by the company behind Saskatchewan’s biggest boondoggle, the Regina Bypass, it is obvious that Brad Wall and the Saskatchewan Party are not very concerned with the potential dangers of partnering with these companies, and their impact on Saskatchewan residents.

With all of these that have come to light, we have to wonder how many other partnerships and/or potential partnerships exist with this government, and how it might negatively be impacting our tax dollars.

We know all too well by now that we can ill afford any further financial disasters, controllable or otherwise, so why is the Wall Government so keen on risking our hard earned tax dollars with these questionable companies, exposing Saskatchewan taxpayers to the serious risks that are associated with that partnership?

Unfortunately, with the design of P3 partnerships, as the Wall Government has been using, as the contract of choice lately, there is little to no transparency on which companies are being used outside of the main contractors. Saskatchewan residents are left in the dark as to how many companies are being used, their ethical standards, whether they pay their employees living wages, whether or not they have any questionable backgrounds or where they even are headquartered out of. We are left in the dark, and are supposed to entrust these private operators to manage our tax dollars effectively and efficiently, even though that is what we elect representatives for.

If we cannot put trust in our government officials to properly manage our tax dollars with reputable organizations, how can we possibly put trust in them to ensure they are being spent in a fiscally responsible way? Simply put, we cannot.