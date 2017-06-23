Cratex Industries opens in Emerald Park

Cratex Industries Inc., Western Canada’s largest packaging and crating company, held its grand opening June 20. Cratex purchased Balgonie Pallet & Crate in February 2017 and is now located on Great Plains Industrial Drive in Emerald Park.

Cratex employees, customers and senior executives, along with senior executives from its parent company Manitoulin Group of Companies, attended the celebration.

Minister of the Economy Jeremy Harrison, MLA Christine Tell and Reeve Mitchell Huber of the RM of Edenwold were some of the special guests.

Jeff Loesch, vice president of Cratex, welcomed the many guests to the event.

“We’re so excited that you are here to help us celebrate our arrival at this establishment,” he said.

“Putting down roots here represents a significant investment for us, not just in Emerald Park but in Saskatchewan in general,” he said. “We are committed to the region and believe we can fill a void in the provision of intricate, complex and oversized packaging and crating expertise. Our customer-first mindset has earned us the trust of some of Canada’s largest firms and spurred us to develop unique capabilities. Over the years, we have sought out to package everything from a highly delicate dinosaur fossil to an immense and bulky C-130 cargo plane. We are thrilled to officially open in Emerald Park and eager to demonstrate how Cratex can benefit businesses of all types, in all sectors.”

Dwayne Hihn, the president of Cratex, said the company started in Edmonton, Alta. and grew to encompass Calgary and Regina.

“We try to provide (customers) with a one-stop shop. We try to create value for you, your companies, so you can be more competitive and it allows us to continue to grow,” he said. “We’re proud of this facility. We’re proud of what the team has put together.”

Hihn said the company’s loyalty is to the community and customers they service.

“Over the last ten years, we’ve invested heavily in Saskatchewan,” he said.

Minister Harrison welcomed Cratex to the province and wished the company success.

“(Manitoulin and Cratex) recognize the business opportunities that our province presents and, as our economy begins to recover from low resource prices, the increasing need for the type of services Cratex Industries and Manitoulin provide,” he said.