Yoga summer camps coming to Emerald Park

School will soon be out and children will need something to keep occupied over the summer months. An Emerald Park business is offering children a unique summer camp experience.

Pure Living Yoga, in partnership with Lil’MissFit, is offering five summer yoga camps to children ages three to 14.

“We have a full week rate but there are day rates available as well for the people who just want to drop their kid off for one day,” explained Brittany Kish, co-owner of Pure Living Yoga.

From July 10 to 14, children ages three to five will participate in a yoga class, listen to a yoga story, make arts and crafts, play yoga games and participate in guided relaxation. They can come for the morning session or the afternoon session.

Children age six to nine can participate in either the July 17 to 21 or the July 24 to 28 camp. Their full days are similar to the age three to five camp, but they also participate in a Lil’MissFit fitness class in the afternoon.

The 10 to 14-year-olds have their camp Aug. 7 to 11 and their schedule is different from the other camps. Children will practice journaling, participate in art/empowerment/self-regulation/communication, learn breathing and yin, have an upside down yoga class and have a nutrition and fitness class in the afternoon with Lil’MissFit.

Pure Living Yoga opened at its current location Sep. 6, 2016 and this is their first year holding summer camps.

“In a community full of families, it made the most sense to offer something to them,” she said.

Children already attend yoga classes at Pure Living Yoga.

“We do have regular kids classes Monday and Friday mornings from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and those classes are at the same time as regular Vinyasa classes,” Kish said. “A lot of parents will go to their class and let their kids go to their yoga class and then everyone meets up at the end.”

When school is out during the year, like during Easter break, Pure Living Yoga offers more children’s yoga classes.

“Hopefully, a lot of the kids who have been coming throughout the year will take advantage of the summer program,” she said.

Kish said it is important children get involved in yoga at a young age because it can help them handle mental illnesses like depression and anxiety.

“Everyone is looking at their phones, everyone is on their computer and bombarded with messages and pressures that we aren’t even aware of,” she said. “I didn’t realize as a young adult that I was dealing with depression and anxiety at times because it wasn’t something that was available for me to see. You didn’t realize you were having these thoughts you were having until you get a bit older.

“But I think now with social media and with kids being on the Internet and depression and anxiety being such a hot topic, kids know about it earlier. Kids are pressured to feel like they need to be a certain way a lot earlier. You hear (from parents) about their nine-year-old asking if these things make them look fat. They’re already dealing with a lot of these pressures. As adults, we have a hard time dealing with it. The way that I always found helped dealing with those things inside of myself was through movement.

“With how fast-paced everything is, we’re hoping we can instil a little bit of the self-regulation and realizing the thoughts that you’re having and making them more positive about yourself than kids often get to,” Kish said.

The main facilitators of these yoga camps are co-owner Brenna Bote and teacher Gabrielle Weir.

“Bote has been teaching yoga for about seven years,” said Kish. “The value behind her teaching is unreal. She is the person that got me into yoga … just a beautiful mind and I know she has a lot to give not only to kids but to any age group.”

“Weir has been teaching school for 10 years. She teaches yoga to the kids at school and she has kids of her own,” Kish said. “The people running these camps are knowledgeable. They are trained.”