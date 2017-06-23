Rain welcomed by farmers but too late for crops

by Shannon Friesen – Acting Crop Management Specialist

Seeding has wrapped up in the region, although there are still some greenfeed and silage crops left to be seeded. In-crop weed control is underway in areas with active weed growth; however, strong winds have been delaying producers for several weeks now.

Rainfall was welcomed in many areas over the past week as topsoil moisture conditions were rapidly deteriorating.

Rainfall this past week ranged from small amounts to 41 millimetres in the Maryfield area. The Carnduff area reported four millimetres of rain, the Kisbey area 26 millimetres, the Moosomin and Glenavon areas 12 millimetres, the Fillmore area seven millimetres, the Weyburn area three millimetres, the Indian Head area 10 millimetres and the Moose Jaw area 20 millimetres. The Moose Jaw area has reported receiving the most precipitation (96 millimetres) in the region since April 1.

Despite the rainfall a week ago, topsoil moisture conditions have not significantly improved; however, significant rainfall over the past couple of days may help improve conditions.

Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as one per cent surplus, 49 per cent adequate, 33 per cent short and 17 per cent very short. Hay land and pasture topsoil moisture is rated as one per cent surplus, 40 per cent adequate, 37 per cent short and 22 per cent very short.

Crop District 2A is reporting that 56 per cent of cropland and 71 per cent of hay land and pasture are very short topsoil moisture at this time, and CD 3ASE is reporting that 75 per cent of cropland and 80 per cent of hay land and pasture are very short topsoil moisture.

Overall, the majority of crops are in fair-to-good condition, although many crops in drier areas are suffering from lack of moisture. Many crops are quite short and the recent rainfall may not help crop development or yield.

There are reports of thin and stunted winter cereal crops and hay fields that are prematurely heading-out. Even with the moisture, hay fields in many areas will yield less than could be expected as the rain came too late. Some producers are expecting the haying season to be shorter than normal this year.

The majority of crop damage this past week was due to lack of moisture, wind and insects such as cutworms and flea beetles in the canola crops. Gophers and alfalfa weevils have also caused some issues in the area.

Farmers are busy trying to control weeds, picking rocks and getting ready for haying.