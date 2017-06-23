Business meeting discusses festival, rink

The White City/Emerald Park Business Association held their last meeting before their summer holidays June 14. There will be no meeting in July or August but they will resume in September.

At the June meeting, Steven King from Plainsview Credit Union announced the company now has a new CEO, Fintan Ryan, who will start this summer.

“He’ll bring some unique experiences, which we’re really looking forward to,” said King.

Michelle Strawford of Bella Chic said the Summer Solstice Festival on June 3 was a success, but she would like to see more of the business community involved.

“We would love to have more of your support, so please consider coming out,” she said.

“It was really a phenomenal day,” said Susan McNaughton from Dairy Queen. “It’s a great way to advertise and come together as businesses out here, to show what we have. It was a great day and you guys did a wonderful job.”

McNaughton said Dairy Queen would be back at the Summer Solstice Festival next year.

Members of the business community were pleased with the Canada 150 celebrations in White City June 10. The fireworks were “absolutely amazing” said King.

“The splash park was packed. It was wonderful to see,” said McNaughton. “It was my first experience. We have only lived here five years. I’m very proud to be a member of this community. I think it’s strong and family-orientated.”

King said they now had to figure out how to do something similar next year to bring more people to the community and benefit the businesses.

Ken Kolb, administrator from the Town of White City, updated the association on news from the Town. In reference to Canada 150 celebrations, Kolb said he didn’t think he had ever seen that many people at the splash park as there was on that day.

“For the street dance, I don’t think that parking lot has ever seen that many people before,” he said. “Council is very pleased with that and we’ll continue to do something like that next year. The other thing we’ll probably look at is having some sort of winter festival maybe around Christmastime. We’ll see how we can plan that out, but I think having a couple of community events a year is very positive for the community and helps us bring everybody together and celebrate the fact that we are a very young community.”

Kolb said work on the town centre development continues.

“We’ve reviewed a Betteridge Road design,” he said. “It’s about a $10 or $11 million project.”

Kolb also brought up the outdoor rink along Deneve Drive.

“We continue to receive delegations on the outdoor rink – some positive and some with concerns about it – but for now the direction to administration is to continue to move forward with that facility over on the east side of White City. We’ll be beginning construction of that in the next week or two and have that facility in place for the fall.”

The park will not only have an outdoor rink, but a play structure and warm-up shelter.

“It will be a positive addition to the recreation amenities within the community,” Kolb said.