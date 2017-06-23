The 1st Balgonie Girl Guides Unit is entering its third year and they are looking for girls who want to be part of the fun, active group.

Jolene Ursu, one of the organizers of the local Girl Guides, said she and a few women started the club three years ago because they wanted their daughters to have the experience.

“We wanted them to get involved in Girl Guides and there wasn’t anything around here,” Ursu explained. “We just wanted to give that experience to our girls and thought, ‘Now is a good time to start!’”

Up to 35 girls from Balgonie, Regina, Pilot Butte, Edenwold, White City, Emerald Park can join Girl Guides.

“It’s really anywhere around this area,” she said.

Depending on their age, they will be placed in Sparks, Brownies or Guides.

“We had a bunch of girls move up this year, so now we have a little bit more space,” she said.

Two women lead each group in Girl Guides. They lead the girls through a variety of activities.

“We do a lot of crafts,” Ursu said. “We do projects and singing. We do program work. There’s a whole program for Girl Guides, you would consider it badge work or programming activities. We do community service. We do fundraising, cookie sales, games and outdoor activities. We do camping. We have ceremonies and fun events and parties on different holidays.”

They hold special ceremonies throughout the year, such as when girls advance to a new level of guiding or are enrolled in Girl Guides.

Balgonie also has a Cubs club, which girls can join. Ursu said there is a difference between the two groups, besides that fact only girls can join Girl Guides.

“Girl Guides is about leadership and empowerment for girls,” she said. “It’s about building that confidence and have a place where they can meet other girls from their community and build their friendships that way. Because it’s an all-girl organization, it really focuses on the strength of women and that sisterhood.”

“It’s a community-based organization that’s for all girls in not just Balgonie but everywhere around here,” she said.

Balgonie Girl Guides meet at Balgonie Elementary School on Thursday nights starting in September. To register, please contact 306-570-9179 or e-mail balgonie1st@gmail.com