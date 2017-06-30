ERES celebrates their new playground

Emerald Ridge Elementary School ended the school year with fun activities and recognition of hard work. At the school’s end of the year carnival/picnic on June 21, the families and staff of ERES held the grand opening of their playground.

Lisa Sali, a member of ERES’s School Community Council (SCC), said Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) provided the structures, but additional equipment for the playground was required.

“We had to fundraise for the remainder of the equipment – the basketball nets, the three-pointers, the diggers, the swing set,” she said.

The equipment was put in ahead of schedule and stayed on budget at about $70,000.

“Originally, there was a four year goal of having it completed and we were able to complete it in October 2016,” Sali said. “We were just about two years ahead of schedule.”

Sali said raising $70,000 was “a feat” but they managed to do it thanks to fundraising and their sponsors. The sponsors are: Lex Capital Management Inc., Community Initiatives Fund, Trademark Homes, Plainview Credit Union and Dandilee Spice Corp.

Some of the fundraising included magazine sales, a hot dog sale during the White City Garage Sale weekend in 2016, a bottle drive and raffle basket sales. People also made monetary donations towards the playground.

“Without the community’s support through our fundraising and the donations, that playground wouldn’t be what it is today,” she said.

Sali said it’s important the children have an area on the school grounds to play on because it keeps them active.

“It gives them a space to have fun and get the exercise that they need in with a variety of different activities to do,” she said. “It gives them somewhere to play, whether it’s the school kids or the kids in the area. That area is developing by leaps and bounds, so to have a safe space for the kids to play was our ultimate goal.”

The carnival was also used as an event for the school to fundraise for Telemiracle.

Principal Bev Kowalchuk said the picnic usually happens at lunch hour, but the school and SCC decided to change that. Members of the Student Leadership Committee (SLC) helped manage the activities. It took the SLC members two months to plan the activities for the carnival.

Students participated in activities such as tug of war, the dunk tank and much more.

“Our SLC has been raising money this year and they’re going to continue on to next year for Telemiracle,” Kowalchuk said.