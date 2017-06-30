ERES students and staff have fun at carnival

Submitted by Bev Kowalchuk

On June 21, 2017 Emerald Ridge Elementary Student Leadership Council (SLC) alongside the assistance of the Emerald Ridge Elementary School Community Council held a carnival, family picnic and celebrated the grand opening of our school playground.

The carnival was a fundraiser for TeleMiracle 2018. Our students spent over two months planning and preparation under the direction of Ms. Byrnes and Mrs. Sullivan. Our school community had the opportunity to participate in 14 old-fashioned carnival activities, extending from ring toss to a guessing booth.