Welcome to the family, Sam

Adding another dog to the family is similar to having a second child. Or at least, that’s what my experience has been like.

My partner and I knew we wanted to add a second dog to our family, but it had to be the right one. Sunny, who used to be an only (dog) child, is picky about which dogs she likes. She loves greeting any animal on a walk, but live with one? That’s another matter.

Our first try at dog #2 was a failure, not because of the dog but because my partner and I couldn’t devote the time needed to properly train him. Also: Sunny didn’t like him one bit.

We were feeling a wee bit discouraged after we said goodbye to Sampson, but he’s in a good home now and has a happy life, which we couldn’t be happier about.

For a time we didn’t search for another dog. I was too busy putting this paper together and my partner was busy getting a house onto our acreage. In other words: our priorities changed.

But then came Sam. The biggest dingus to ever walk the earth. He came with the droopiest old man face and saddest puppy dog eyes, but goodness could that tail wag! He cleared our living room table on more than one occasion. When he wasn’t spilling water glasses or begging for food, he wanted attention. He didn’t care if it came in the form of belly rubs or pats on the head. If you weren’t doing something – or even if you were – he wanted your undivided attention (and love). He had all that in a matter of minutes, of course.

Rescue dogs are a special breed. I now and the proud owner of two, and while I’m sure puppies are a lot more work in the beginning, rescues come with their own individual problems. Sam was neglected because his owners couldn’t afford to buy him food, so when he was rescued he was severely malnourished. He still needs to gain a few pounds, but he’s filling out nicely. Because of the lack of food for the first year of his life, he has a severe need to gobble his food in seconds. He’ll eat anything – literally anything.

His is skittish as well, but Sunny came to me with separation anxiety and fear of strangers, so Sam’s jumpiness at noise isn’t a big concern.

But the best part about Sam is that Sunny loves him. She plays the big sister role well: beating him up when she thinks I’m not looking and licking his face when I am. I can leave them alone and come back to the house in one piece, which is a bonus when you’re moving out of the rental suite in a few short months.

I mentioned in the beginning having two dogs is like having two children. I haven’t had two children yet so I may be wrong, but I expect having to juggle two dog dishes at feeding time and two leashes during walks is similar to juggling plates for toddlers and diaper bags during outings. It can be stressful and requires a bit of extra planning, but I wouldn’t give Sam back for anything. He’s a loved member of this family and I’m glad to have him share a place in my heart with Sunny.

Now, on to dog #3! Just kidding (or not).