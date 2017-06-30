Broncos Mosquito AA holds first tournament

The White Butte Minor Ball Association Broncos held their first Mosquito AA Tournament June 23 to 25 and many players came up to bat over the windy weekend.

The tournament saw 10 teams from the area: White Butte Broncos Blue, White and Black teams; Regina Expos, Blue Jays and White Sox; Southern Aces (Assiniboia), Melfort Selects, Lloydminster Twins and the Yorkton Cardinals.

Players on the White Butte Broncos are from White City, Emerald Park, Balgonie, Pilot Butte, Edenwold, McLean and surrounding areas.

Jody Nowoselski, Krista Blenkin and Nikki Williamson were just some of the many volunteers who helped make the tournament possible.

The tournament was held to promote the White Butte Minor Ball Association.

“We were very fortunate to get a lot of excellent sponsors to help us,” said Nowosleski. “It brings people into our community and shows them what the White Butte organization is all about.”

The volunteers chose not to do a round robin tournament style.

“We have our regular games and then they go into a play-off game where they have the semi-finals and then the finals so the top two teams will play June 25 in the afternoon for the final championship,” said Williamson.

Lloydminster, the White Butte Broncos White team and the Regina White Sox won the final matches on their individual ball diamond.

Nowoselski, Blenkin and Williamson got their children involved in baseball because of “the love of baseball” said Nowoselski.

“My son loves baseball more than anything else,” said Williamson. “Unfortunately, it’s a short season, but with the Broncos association they have fall ball and they have lots of opportunities for things during the year. It’s a good thing to keep them active and in team sports.”

The volunteers said there were no challenges getting the tournament organized.

“It was easier than we all expected,” said Williamson.

Nowoselski thanked the volunteers who came out to help during the tournament.

“Without the volunteers and the sponsors, we wouldn’t have been able to have pulled this off the way that we did,” she said.

The sponsors for the tournament were: Inside Pitch Baseball, Sask. South Inspections, Redhead Equipment, Susie’s Cinns, IGA, the Town of White City, Boston Pizza, Extreme Hockey, the Ice House, Tim Hortons, Bassendowski Agencies, the Co-operators, Advance Engineered Products Group, Assante Wealth Management, Co-op, Western Pizza, Serbu Sand & Gravel Ltd., Subway, Plainsview Credit Union, Western Cycle, Minuteman Press, Kee Storage and Sleep Inn.

There may be another tournament next year, but players will have to wait and see.

“It would be nice to have one next year,” said Blenkin.

“The kids are really excited,” said Williamson. “This is the first time any of them have had the opportunity to host a tournament, so they are learning a lot about having to be good hosts and share their community with people, so it’s a good thing for the kids to learn, too.”