Lil’MissFit focuses on combining nutrition and building foundations

It’s been six months since Lil’MissFit moved to their new location on Great Plains Road and owner/operator Krista Mayer said business is booming.

“I started Lil’MissFit two years ago and I started off as a small business in my basement. It started with eight ladies that came and saw me three times a week,” she said.

Mayer started “busting out at the seams” in her basement. When the space at Great Plains Road became available, she seized her chance to grow her business even further.

“As soon as I saw it, I envisioned and knew exactly what it was going to be and exactly how it was going to look,” she said.

Mayer said that at larger gyms, people can feel like everyone around them is “watching” them and in her basement, she saw people open up and not feel intimidated. She saw them develop confidence.

“When I opened this space, it had to feel like my basement. It had to be as comforting,” she said.

Lil’MissFit offers a variety of programs to residents in the area. The one she started with in her basement is still running and titled the “Beast program.”

“It’s a personal training program in a group setting,” Mayer said. “Personal training can be quite costly and so this helps people get in the door and then I design it so it’s a progression program, usually over 12 weeks. Not only do I do the workouts but I include home workouts for them to do, but my main focus is actually nutrition. I make sure they’re getting properly fed throughout and that they learn healthy habits and try to swap out some of the less than healthy choices out there.”

Mayer said she is a firm believer that “you can’t out-train a bad diet.”

“The base of any good training program starts with nutrition,” she said.

Lil’MissFit also offers a boys club for men looking to get fit.

“It started off as just the husbands of my beasts,” she said. “It’s an all-male program where I teach them how to properly lift weights.”

She said this program gives the men the tools to go to bigger gyms. They learn from her how to use the equipment and what muscle groups go together.

“I try to give people their foundations,” she said. “You can either come back and continue to train with me and we just progress as we go, or it gives you the confidence to go and work out on your own.”

Mayer also has kids programs. This particular program has taken off and she said she’s having a lot of fun teaching the children about fitness and proper nutrition. She’s also noticed that while it can take adults a few weeks to warm up to each other in her classes, the children immediately bond.

“I’ve also learned about the kindness they share to one another,” she said. “If somebody’s not good at something, it’s not that they feel they can’t do it. They understand that they just need more practice at it. There is a group of 12 to 14-year-olds. They’re a mix group of boys and girls but they’ll give little tidbits. ‘I really struggled with that, too. This is what helped me! Think about this.’”

She does teach the children about nutrition but doesn’t include meal plans at that age.

Getting her business up and running was not a challenge for Mayer. Word of mouth has helped draw in members.

“One lady lives in Vienna for the winter. Her husband plays hockey and she comes here for the summer and just getting an e-mail from her saying, ‘I’ve heard about your programming’ – those kind of things warm my soul. I’m really making a difference in other people’s lives.”

Her main goal is to have people build their fitness skills in a judgement-free area.

Over the summer, Mayer has a few activities planned, including helping out with Pure Living Yoga summer yoga camps. Her Summer Beast program will run for eight weeks. She’s also increasing her number of drop-in classes.

“I make people commit to me for at least one class a week and you can sign up for any of my drop-in classes during that week,” she said.

During August, Mayer will have her “no excuses” clean eating challenge.

“You can come up with an excuse for everything. It’s amazing what people think their reasons are when they really come up to excuses,” she said. “It’s teaching people how to combat and how to bring healthy eating into their everyday life without feeling like they’re restricted.”

Lil’MissFit is open seven days a week. For information on programs, visit their website at www.lilmissfit.ca